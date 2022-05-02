PhotoFest: Riverton Track Meet

The huge Roy Peck Track Meet was in Riverton on Saturday with some pleasant weather which made competing and spectating a little bit easier. There were several multi-event winners for the girls as Natrona's Ella Spear won the 100-meter dash in 12.91 and the 200 in 26.04. Her teammate Alesha Lane has been dominant in the throwing events this season as she won the shot put with a toss of 41-2.50 and the discus at 134-4. Defending 3A state champion hurdler Eva Nitschke of Rawlins won the 100 in 15.96 and won the 400 meter-dash with a clocking of 1.00.47. Needless to say, she is a pretty good athlete. Ryann Smith of Rawlins had a great day in the distance races with a win in the 800 in 2.20.87 and a victory in the 3200 in 11.18.73.

In the rest of the girl's track events, Zena Tapia from Worland ran 5.31.64 to win the 1600 meter run and the 300 hurdles winner was Avery Crane of Lander in 49.51. Lander won the 4x100 and 4x400 relays with Big Piney taking the 4x800 and Riverton winning the 1600 medley. In the other field events for the ladies, Emma Miller from Wind River cleared 4-10 to win the high jump and Erin Weibel of Natrona cleared 9-6 to take first place in the pole vault. Kemmerer freshman Jolee Swaysey went 15-11 to win the long jump with Saratoga's Whitney Bennett leaping 33-6.5 to win the triple jump. In the girl's team standings, Natrona was first with 148, Lander 2nd with 94, and Rawlins 3rd with 82.

On the boy's side of the Roy Peck meet, Riverton's Tristan Watkins continues to excel with wins in the 100 and the 200. His time in the 100 was 11.19 and he clocked in at 22.59 in the 200. Colby Jenks of Big Piney is proving to be a big-time track athlete as he won the 400 in 50.34 and the 110 hurdles in 15.57. Elsewhere in the track, defending state champion cross country runner Owen Burnett of Kemmerer won the 3200 in 9.49.03, the only runner in the field to run a sub 10 minute 2 mile. Natrona's Jackson Dutcher won the 1600 in 4.32.72 with Reed McFadden of Lander running 2.05.23 to take the 800. The 300-meter hurdle winner was Aaron Carver of Worland with a time of 41.29. Rawlins won the 4x100 relay and the 4x400 with Riverton taking the 4x800. Rock Springs won the 1600 sprint medley.

Over in the field events, Worland had a couple of champs with William Harper in the high jump at 6 feet even and Brock Douzenis leaped 19-6 to win the long jump. Seth Wilson of Natrona placed first in the pole vault as cleared 10-4. Ryan Wells of Dubois won the gold in the triple jump at 40-0.5. In the weight throws, Hudson Santistevan from Natrona posted a mark of 50-10.5 to win the shot and Colten Carlson threw 150-4 to win the discus. In the boy's team standings, Worland was first with 123.5, Rock Springs 2nd with 119, and Natrona 3rd with 101.66.

We have a short video of the Riverton meet to share with you along with some photos in the gallery below. Enjoy!

