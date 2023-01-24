PhotoFest: Moorcroft Wrestling Tournament

The annual Dylan Humes Wrestling Tournament was held in Moorcroft over the weekend and the boys' side, the 4A powerhouses really shined. Thunder Basin placed 1st with 304 points, Sheridan was 2nd with 286 and Natrona placed 3rd with 208. Moorcroft, the host school held its own taking 4th with 161 and Kelly Walsh was 5th with 155.5. Here's a rundown of the champions in each weight class:

106 lbs. Dayne Humes-Moorcroft

113 lbs. Kaden Orr-Natrona

120 lbs. Kolten Powers-Sheridan

126 lbs. Landon Woods-Sheridan

132 lbs. Ashton Leegaard-Thunder Basin

138 lbs. Antonio Avila-Thunder Basin

145 lbs. Dawson Goss-Sheridan

152 lbs. Jai Rose-Thunder Basin

160 lbs. Dane Steel-Sheridan

170 lbs. Terran Grooms-Sheridan

182 lbs. Colson Coon-Sheridan

195 lbs. Noah Sides-Natrona

220 lbs. Dillon Glick-Thunder Basin

285 lbs. Lane Catlin-Thunder Basin

On the girls' side, Kelly Walsh placed first with 116 points, Baker-Plevna, Montana was 2nd with 114, Sheridan 3rd with 107, Glenrock 4th with 80, and Thunder Basin 5th with 75. Here's the list of the top Wyoming finishers in the ladies' bracket:

100 lbs. Lucy Ticknor-Glenrock (2nd)

105 lbs. Lindsey Peters-Buffalo (1st)

110 lbs. Gillian Holman-Glenrock (1st)

115 lbs. Rebekah Anderson-Moorcrfoft (1st)

120 lbs. Kyah Miller-Newcastle/Upton (1st)

125 lbs. Andraya Conchola-Natrona (2nd)

130 lbs. Trinity Peterson-Sheridan (2nd)

135 lbs. Alyse Richardson-Kelly Walsh (1st)

140 lbs. Abbagail Dickerson-Kelly Walsh (2nd)

145 lbs. Skylee Gangwish-Kelly Walsh (1st)

155 lbs. Eva Anderson-Sheridan (2nd)

170 lbs. Olivia Smith-Kelly Walsh (1st)

190 lbs. Becca Oetken-Sheridan (1st)

235 lbs. Jordan Muth-Rocky Mountain

We also have some great photographs to share with you from the Moorcroft tournament thanks to Kellie Jo Allison as well as Angela Berry. They can be found in our gallery below. Enjoy!

