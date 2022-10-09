PhotoFest! Kaycee Volleyball Jamboree

Photo Courtesy: Frank Gambino

The 2-day Kaycee Volleyball Jamboree for some of the 1A schools concluded on Saturday with Southeast winning the Gold Bracket over Hulett 25-22 and 25-19. The Cyclones are ranked #1 on 1A in our latest WyoPreps poll. Little Snake River took 3rdin the Gold Bracket with a 25-22, 22-25, and 16-14 win over Kaycee. Meeteetse won the Silver Bracket defeating Saratoga 25-19, 23-25, and 15-6.

We have a collection of photos from the Gold Bracket play on Saturday and there was no shortage of enthusiasm or intensity. Enjoy!

Photo Courtesy: Frank Gambino
