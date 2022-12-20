Photofest! Kelly Walsh Boys Swimming & Diving Meet

The boys' swimming and diving season is underway and Casper-Kelly Walsh hosted a get-together on Friday and Saturday. Ayden Hines of Kelly Walsh won two events, the 50-yard freestyle in 23.65 and the 100-fly in 101.65. Ethan Merrill of Cheyenne Central took the 200 free in 1.52.99 and his teammate Conner Doering won the 200 IM in 2.12.06. David Fenderson from Campbell County clocked in at 53.74 to win the 100 free with his teammate CJ Gaskins taking the 500 free in 5.26.57. Sheridan had a couple of winners in this meet as Ben Forsythe went 1.02.56 to win the 100 backstroke and Coleman Hanchett took the 100 breaststroke in 108.52.

In the relays, Kelly Walsh won the 200 free and the 400 free with Sheridan winning the 200 medley. Tanner Rio of Sheridan placed first in diving with 236.7 points. We have a few photos to share with you from that meet in Casper over the weekend. Enjoy!

Kelly Walsh Boys Swimming & Diving Meet Kelly Walsh Boys Swimming & Diving Meet