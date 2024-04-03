The Casper Chamber of Commerce is ready to honor and recognize the incredible achievements of the Natrona County Business Community at the Chamber's 121st Ebbies: Excellence in Business Awards.

The event will be held Wednesday, May 1st at 5:30pm at the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming County Fairgrounds. This is an opportunity to network, connect, and applaud the exceptional achievements of chamber members. There are many businesses and individuals that have been nominated to take home honors, and voting is now open to the public to help decide. Voting is open until April, 10th at 5:00pm MST.

The categories and nominations include:

Member of the Year Nominees:

Casper College

City of Mills

Ford Wyoming Center

Nate's Flowers

Amanda Sewell, Visit Casper

Small Business of the Year Nominees:

Boxdrop Casper Furniture & Mattress

DeWitt Water Systems & Service

KCWY-TV; Gray Television Group, Inc

Red Wing Shoes

Large Business of the Year Nominees:

7 Construction

Hampton Inn & Suites

Hilltop Bank

Renewal by Andersen - Rocky Mountain Window Distributors

Wyoming Behavioral Institute

Organization of the Year Nominees:

Climb Wyoming

National Historic Trails Center Foundation

Olivia Caldwell Foundation

United Way of Natrona County

WYO Sports Ranch

YMCA of Natrona County

Chamber Spirit of the Year Nominees:

Paul Nash - Wyoming Health Fairs

Phillip Rael - State Farm

Sonya Gruner - Gruner Brothers Brewing

Tammi Chappell - Hampton Inn

Emerging Leader of the Year Nominees:

Amanda Sewell - Visit Casper

Azure Gunter - United Way

Grant Murphy - MHM Wealth Management; Stifel Investment

Services

Jenny St. John - True Companies

Community Partner of the Year Nominees:

Advance Casper

Hampton Inn & Suites

Mountain West Technologies

Nate's Flowers

Natrona County Library

True Companies

YMCA of Natrona County

To learn more about the Natrona County Business Community at the Chamber's 121st Ebbies: Excellence in Business Awards and/or the Casper Chamber of Commerce, visit casperwyoming.org.