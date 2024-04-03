121st Ebbies Excellence In Business Awards: Celebrating Casper’s Best
The Casper Chamber of Commerce is ready to honor and recognize the incredible achievements of the Natrona County Business Community at the Chamber's 121st Ebbies: Excellence in Business Awards.
The event will be held Wednesday, May 1st at 5:30pm at the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming County Fairgrounds. This is an opportunity to network, connect, and applaud the exceptional achievements of chamber members. There are many businesses and individuals that have been nominated to take home honors, and voting is now open to the public to help decide. Voting is open until April, 10th at 5:00pm MST.
The categories and nominations include:
Member of the Year Nominees:
Casper College
City of Mills
Ford Wyoming Center
Nate's Flowers
Amanda Sewell, Visit Casper
Small Business of the Year Nominees:
Boxdrop Casper Furniture & Mattress
DeWitt Water Systems & Service
KCWY-TV; Gray Television Group, Inc
Red Wing Shoes
Large Business of the Year Nominees:
7 Construction
Hampton Inn & Suites
Hilltop Bank
Renewal by Andersen - Rocky Mountain Window Distributors
Wyoming Behavioral Institute
Organization of the Year Nominees:
Climb Wyoming
National Historic Trails Center Foundation
Olivia Caldwell Foundation
United Way of Natrona County
WYO Sports Ranch
YMCA of Natrona County
Chamber Spirit of the Year Nominees:
Paul Nash - Wyoming Health Fairs
Phillip Rael - State Farm
Sonya Gruner - Gruner Brothers Brewing
Tammi Chappell - Hampton Inn
Emerging Leader of the Year Nominees:
Amanda Sewell - Visit Casper
Azure Gunter - United Way
Grant Murphy - MHM Wealth Management; Stifel Investment
Services
Jenny St. John - True Companies
Community Partner of the Year Nominees:
Advance Casper
Hampton Inn & Suites
Mountain West Technologies
Nate's Flowers
Natrona County Library
True Companies
YMCA of Natrona County
To learn more about the Natrona County Business Community at the Chamber's 121st Ebbies: Excellence in Business Awards and/or the Casper Chamber of Commerce, visit casperwyoming.org.