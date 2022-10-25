PhotoFest! Girls State Cross Country Meet

The State Cross-Country meet for the girls featured 3 new champions and there was a dramatic improvement from a year with a large number of competitors. Cheyenne Central's Sydney Morrell won the 4A individual title and her team repeated as state champions. Ameya Eddy from Lander captured the 3A crown with Cody winning the team title for the 4th consecutive year. Mallory Jones of Moorcroft reigned as the 2A champ with Saratoga repeating as team champions.

We have a big collection of photos of the girls' races on Saturday in Ethete, compliments of Jolie Fay. They can be found in our gallery below. Enjoy!

PhotoFest! Girls State Cross Country PhotoFest! Girls State Cross Country