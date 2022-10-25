PhotoFest! Boys State Cross Country Meet

The cross country season came to a close on Saturday at Wyoming Indian High School with a large gathering of family and supporters cheering on these long-distance runners.

Habtamu Wetzel of Star Valley, Owen Burnett of Mountain View, and Grant Bartlett of Saratoga earned individual championships in 4A, 3A, and 2A respectively. Star Valley, Mountain View, and the combo team of Burlington and Rocky Mountain won team state titles.

We have a large collection of great photos from the meet courtest of Jolie Fay and these gems can be found in our gallery below. Look for somebody you know!

PhotoFest! Boys State Cross Country