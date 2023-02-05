PhotoFest! Gillette Indoor Track Meet

The big Basin Nation indoor track meet was held on Friday at the Campbell County Rec Center in Gillette with athletes gearing up for the state championships next month. There were some sharp performances in this meet with some very good competition. Here's the list of the boys' winners:

55 Dash: Marik Cummings-Cheyenne East 6.53

200 Dash: Brendan Flock-Torrington 23.50

400 Dash: Slade Hopkins-Torrington 52.39

800 Run: Bridger Brokaw-Cheyenne Central 2.03.31

1600 Run: Jackson Dutcher-Natrona 4.28.63

3200 Run: Tristan Enders-Natrona 9.47.17

55 Hurdles: Mason Weickum-Natrona 7.81

4x200 Relay: Cheyenne East-1.36.08

4x400 Relay: Sheridan-3.39.35

1600 Medley: Campbell County 4.00.02

High Jump: Kaiden Lee-Natrona 6-2

Long Jump: Richard Prescott-Cheyenne Central 21-5.5

Triple Jump: Richard Prescott 44-06.25

Pole Vault: Kavin Hoff-Natrona 13-6

Shot Put: Tyler Bennick-Torrington 50-9.25

Here are the final results for the girls:

55 Dash: Talia Morris-Cheyenne East 7.29

200 Dash: Ella Spear-Natrona 26.68

400 Dash: Sydney Morrell-Cheyenne Central 1.00.36

800 Run: Taylen Stinson-Cody 2.26.19

1600 Run: Sydney Morrell-Cheyenne Central 5:06.61

3200 Run: Ryann Smith-Rawlins 10.52.77

55 Hurdles Carly Norman-Buffalo & Eva Nitschke-Rawlins 8.76

4x200 Relay: Laramie-1.51.17

4x400 Relay: Cody-4.15.72

4x800 Relay: Rawlins-10.18.20

1600 Medley: Cody-4.24.81

High Jump: Kyrie Garrison-Thunder Basin 5-0

Long Jump: Alyssa Wondercheck-Torrington 17-6

Triple Jump: Trishell Pontarolo-Torrington-33.06-75

Pole Vault: Brinkley Lewis-Cheyenne Central 11-0

Shot Put: Nora Butler-Sheridan- 41-11.25

We also have a big collection of photos from this indoor meet compliments of Shannon Dutcher. They can be found in our gallery below. Enjoy!

