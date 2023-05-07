PhotFest: Gillette Camel Qualifier Track Meet

PhotFest: Gillette Camel Qualifier Track Meet

Photo Courtesy: Shannon Dutcher

The regular season for track and field came to an end over the weekend and it was the last chance to qualify for the postseason. A vast majority of athletes have already pre-qualified but for others, this was a huge week. Nine Wyoming schools competed in the Camel Qualifier in Gillette and those regional meets will be this week. In the team standings, the Natrona girls placed 1st with 167 points, Thunder Basin 2nd with 147.2, and, Buffalo 3rd with 77.2 The Natrona boys were on top of the leaderboard with 179.5 points, Thunder Basin 2nd with 120, and Campbell County 3rd with 107.5 Here are the winners from that Camel Qualifier.

Girls:

100 Meters:    Grace Miller-Thunder Basin                                       13.27

200 Meters:    Madeline Thorn-Kelly Walsh                                      26.33

400 Meters:    Aja Roberts-Campbell County                                   1.01.17

800 Meters:    Nicole Clark-Natrona                                                  2.32.82

1600 Meters:  Ally Wheeler-Natrona                                                 5.23.19

3200 Meters:  Nicole Clark-Natrona                                                  12.27.66

100 Hurdles:   Carly Norman-Buffalo                                                 15.91

300 Hurdles:   Peyton McLaughlin-Big Horn                                      48.17

4x100 Relay:  Natrona                                                                       51.14

4x400 Relay:  Campbell County                                                         4.12.91

4x800 Relay:  Thunder Basin                                                             10.30.24

1600 Medley:  Buffalo                                                                         4.29.06

High Jump:     Kyrie Garrison-Thunder Basin                                     5-3

Long Jump:    Mackenzie Bradach-Natrona                                       18-11

Triple Jump:   Gabi Hall-Buffalo                                                          33-6

Pole Vault-     Abigail Milby-Kelly Walsh                                             10-6

Discus:          Jayln Shepard-Thunder Basin                                      127-11

Shot Put:       Kayla Filka-Rapid City Central                                      40-8.25

Boys:

100 Meters:   Landon Scalise-Thunder Basin                                     11.50

200 Meters:   Kayden LaFramboise-Thunder Basin                           23.09

400 Meters:   Kyle Papenfuss-Thunder Basin                                    50.67

800 Meters:   Jackson Dutcher-Natrona                                             1.56.42

1600 Meters: Tristan Enders-Natrona                                                 5.23.19

3200 Meters:  Fisk Johansson-Kelly Walsh                                        11.05.78

110 Hurdles:  Mason Weickum-Natrona                                               15.49

300 Hurdles:  Neven Coleman-Natrona                                                41.53

4x100 Relay   Natrona                                                                           50.02

4x400 Relay:  Campbell County                                                            4.12.91

4x800 Relay:  Thunder Basin                                                               10.30.24

1600 Medley:  Buffalo                                                                             4.29.06

High Jump:     Kaiden Lee-Natrona                                                         6-4

Long Jump:    Adam Gibson-Campbell County                                       20-7

Triple Jump:   Jeff Pelton-Campbell County                                           45-8.75

Pole Vault:      Chase Maher-Rapid City Central                                     14-6

Discus:           Wyatt Powell-Natrona                                                       145-6

Shot Put:        Raynor Ranum-Campbell County                                     50-9.5

Take a look at a huge collection of photos from this meet in Gillette, compliments of Shannon Dutcher. You can find them in our gallery below. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

Gillette Camel Qualifier Track Meet 2023

Gillette Camel Qualifier Track Meet 2023
Photo Courtesy: Shannon Dutcher
loading...

 

Filed Under: Big Horn Rams, Buffalo Bison, Campbell County Camels, Douglas Bearcats, Glenrock Herders, Kelly Walsh Trojans, Natrona County Mustangs, Thunder Basin Bolts, Tongue River Eagles, track and field
Categories: Casper Events, Casper News, Photos, Sports, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From K2 Radio