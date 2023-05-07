PhotFest: Gillette Camel Qualifier Track Meet

The regular season for track and field came to an end over the weekend and it was the last chance to qualify for the postseason. A vast majority of athletes have already pre-qualified but for others, this was a huge week. Nine Wyoming schools competed in the Camel Qualifier in Gillette and those regional meets will be this week. In the team standings, the Natrona girls placed 1st with 167 points, Thunder Basin 2nd with 147.2, and, Buffalo 3rd with 77.2 The Natrona boys were on top of the leaderboard with 179.5 points, Thunder Basin 2nd with 120, and Campbell County 3rd with 107.5 Here are the winners from that Camel Qualifier.

Girls:

100 Meters: Grace Miller-Thunder Basin 13.27

200 Meters: Madeline Thorn-Kelly Walsh 26.33

400 Meters: Aja Roberts-Campbell County 1.01.17

800 Meters: Nicole Clark-Natrona 2.32.82

1600 Meters: Ally Wheeler-Natrona 5.23.19

3200 Meters: Nicole Clark-Natrona 12.27.66

100 Hurdles: Carly Norman-Buffalo 15.91

300 Hurdles: Peyton McLaughlin-Big Horn 48.17

4x100 Relay: Natrona 51.14

4x400 Relay: Campbell County 4.12.91

4x800 Relay: Thunder Basin 10.30.24

1600 Medley: Buffalo 4.29.06

High Jump: Kyrie Garrison-Thunder Basin 5-3

Long Jump: Mackenzie Bradach-Natrona 18-11

Triple Jump: Gabi Hall-Buffalo 33-6

Pole Vault- Abigail Milby-Kelly Walsh 10-6

Discus: Jayln Shepard-Thunder Basin 127-11

Shot Put: Kayla Filka-Rapid City Central 40-8.25

Boys:

100 Meters: Landon Scalise-Thunder Basin 11.50

200 Meters: Kayden LaFramboise-Thunder Basin 23.09

400 Meters: Kyle Papenfuss-Thunder Basin 50.67

800 Meters: Jackson Dutcher-Natrona 1.56.42

1600 Meters: Tristan Enders-Natrona 5.23.19

3200 Meters: Fisk Johansson-Kelly Walsh 11.05.78

110 Hurdles: Mason Weickum-Natrona 15.49

300 Hurdles: Neven Coleman-Natrona 41.53

4x100 Relay Natrona 50.02

4x400 Relay: Campbell County 4.12.91

4x800 Relay: Thunder Basin 10.30.24

1600 Medley: Buffalo 4.29.06

High Jump: Kaiden Lee-Natrona 6-4

Long Jump: Adam Gibson-Campbell County 20-7

Triple Jump: Jeff Pelton-Campbell County 45-8.75

Pole Vault: Chase Maher-Rapid City Central 14-6

Discus: Wyatt Powell-Natrona 145-6

Shot Put: Raynor Ranum-Campbell County 50-9.5

Take a look at a huge collection of photos from this meet in Gillette, compliments of Shannon Dutcher. You can find them in our gallery below. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

Gillette Camel Qualifier Track Meet 2023 Gillette Camel Qualifier Track Meet 2023