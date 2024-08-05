Peta Employs Scare Tactics on Casper Billboard with Gun Toting Chicken, Urging People to go Vegan Before it’s ‘Too Late’

Following the news that bird flu has infected cows used for dairy in Wyoming, PETA placed a sky-high warning in Casper featuring a chicken armed with an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle—suggesting that if the saturated fat and cholesterol in meat doesn’t kill them, bird flu might.

PETA’s billboard is located off I-25 and U.S. Highway 87.

Wyoming is the 12th state where cows have been infected with bird flu, which has already been transmitted to humans multiple times—including six cases reported in Colorado.

“Eating meat, eggs, and dairy from animals who are crammed into filthy sheds and onto feedlots by the millions is disgusting, and these farms are a breeding ground for the next pandemic,” says PETA President Ingrid Newkirk. “PETA urges everyone to please go vegan—before it’s too late.”

The organization has even gone so far as offering free vegan starter kits along with free "empathy" kits "for people who need a lesson in kindness."

As far as the bird flu detection goes, the Wyoming State veterinarian Hallie Hasel encourages all dairy producers to closely monitor their herd if cattle appear symptomatic.

“The primary concern with this diagnosis is on-dairy production losses, as the disease has been associated with decreased milk production. The risk to cattle is minimal and the risk to human health remains very low.”

The CDC confirms that dairy providers are required to ensure only milk from healthy animals, and the pasteurization process of heating milk to a high temperature ensures milk products can be safely consumed.

Further, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says there is no evidence that anyone has been infected with the avian flu by eating properly cooked eggs and poultry.

Livestock at the PRCA Rodeo and Fair 2024 July 10, 2024 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM