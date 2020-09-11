Person Hospitalized Following Casper Home Fire; Dog Dies

The Casper Fire-EMS Department says a person has been hospitalized following a fire in a mobile home Friday morning.

According to a news release, crews responded to a fire in the 2000 block of East A Street. When they arrived, they found a single-wide trailer with heavy smoke exiting. Firefighters made their way inside and were met with "high heat" and heavy smoke.

Crews subsequently extinguished the flames as they also searched for an occupant who was reportedly inside the building.

Firefighters found the occupant who was taken to Wyoming Medical Center. Their condition is not currently known.

Additionally, two dogs were removed from the home, with one dying.