Chey. Central’s Richard Prescott Commits to Northern St.

Richard Prescott of Cheyenne Central has proved that he is a superb all-around athlete and will be headed to Aberdeen, South Dakota to compete at Northern State in football and track.

So far this season on the indoor track circuit, he won the long jump and the triple jump at the Gillette meet and took 2nd place in the triple jump at the 2022 indoor state championships, going 42-4.5. At last season's outdoor state championships in Casper, Prescott won the 4A title in the triple jump with a leap of 45-3 and also placed 5th in the long jump, 3rd in the 300 hurdles, and 5th in the 110 hurdles. As a sophomore at state track, Prescott placed 5th in the 300 hurdles, 6th in the triple jump, 7th in the 110 hurdles, and 11th in the long jump.

Prescott was an all-state defensive back for the Central football team with 48.5 tackles, 19 of them solo. He registered 3.5 sacks with 2 blocked punts. Ads a junior he made 67 tackles, 27 solo with 2 interceptions and 5 blocked punts.

Northern State is a Division II school that competes in the Northern Sun Athletic Conference.

