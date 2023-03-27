One Week Left to Submit Comments to Wyoming Game and Fish on Hunting Seasons
Wyoming Game and Fish news release:
The deadline to submit comments on Wyoming Game and Fish Department season-setting proposals is 5 p.m. March 29. All season-setting presentations and videos for the 2023 hunting season are available online.
Game and Fish is gathering public input on:
- Chapter 2, General Hunting Regulation
- Chapter 5, Antelope Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 6, Deer Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 7, Elk Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 8, Moose Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 9, Bighorn Sheep and Mountain Goat Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 11, Upland Game Bird and Small Game Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 14, Migratory Game Bird Hunting Seasons and Light Goose Conservation Order
- Chapter 15, Wild Bison Recreational Hunting Season
- Chapter 20, Fall and Spring Wild Turkey Hunting Seasons
Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. March 29 online or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604.
Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the Game and Fish website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.
Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to their April 2023 meeting in Casper.
