One Placed On Life Support After Crash In Evansville Monday

One person has been placed on life support following a crash at an Evansville intersection Monday afternoon.

Evansville Police Chief Mike Thompson said late Monday that the crash happened at the intersection of Curtis and Yellowstone. One driver was taken to Wyoming Medical Center and placed on life support while the other person was not transported.

Thompson said an investigation is ongoing and further information cannot be released.

"For those who are religious, please pray for the family members of the one on life support and/or please keep them in your thoughts if not," Thompson said.

Thompson said a victims' services advocate was called because of the nature of the incident but did not elaborate.

In addition to officers from Evansville, the Casper Police Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol and Natrona County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.

Crews from Evansville and Wyoming Medical Center also provided EMS support.