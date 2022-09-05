One Juvenile Dies In Cheyenne Crash, Three Seriously Injured

Cheyenne Police say a Sunday night crash on East Lincolnway has claimed the life of a 16-year-old Cheyenne boy.

Three other juveniles were seriously injured in the crash, which remains under investigation. That's according to a CPD news release.

While police are still trying to find out what led up to the crash they say the preliminary investigation indicates a Ford Taurus driven by the boy was traveling east on Lincolnway at high speed when the driver tried to cross lanes.

He then lost control of the vehicle and went into the East Lincolnway McDonald's parking lot, hitting a curb and rolling the vehicle.

The car came to rest on a handicapped parking pillar. Police were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle and was declared dead at the scene. Three juvenile passengers were taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.