Cheyenne Police Detain Agitated Man Carrying Knife In Street

Cheyenne Police say they were able to peacefully diffuse a situation in which an agitated man was seen carrying a knife in the street on East Lincolnway late Thursday night.

That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, a police officer saw a man carrying a knife and walking down the middle of East Lincolnway a little before 10 p.m.

According to the post:

The male refused to drop the knife and continued walking in the street near other motorists and passerby’s. Other officers responded and after negotiations, the officers were able to de-escalate the situation and take the male into custody. The male was transported to a local hospital.