Breaking: Large Structure Fire On East Lincolnway in Cheyenne

UPDATE:

As of 5:09 p.m., Cheyenne Fire Rescue crews remain on the scene.

"Many supporting agencies have been demobilized and cleared the scene with the fire now diminished in size," CFR said in a press release. "CFR crews are currently performing overhaul at the scene going into Tuesday evening."

"We thank the public for avoiding the area and ask them to continue doing so until all first responders clear the scene and traffic along Lincolnway resumes," said Fire Chief John Kopper.

The estimated damage due to the fire is unknown at this time and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

UPDATE: As of 3:05 p.m. the fire continued to smolder and firefighters and Cheyenne Police remained on the scene. Motorists were being told to continue to avoid the area around the 700 block of East Lincolnway.

Details are still somewhat sketchy at this point, but a large structure fire is burning in the 700 block of East Lincolnway in Cheyenne.

As of 1 p.m., traffic was being diverted around the area and numerous fire trucks and police officers were on the scene. Motorists are being urged to avoid the area. The Blaze appeared to be burning at the Auto Locker Car dealership and an adjacent building.

We'll report details on the blaze as the information becomes available.