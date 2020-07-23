One Dead in Car Accident Near Casper Events Center

The Casper Police Department is advising the public to avoid the area of Poplar and Events Drive after a fatal car accident involving a city vehicle.

According to a statement on social media, Casper police were called to an accident at North Poplar and Events drive at roughly 2 p.m. A private citizen is believed to have run a stop sign traveling south on Poplar and collided with a City of Casper waste truck traveling east on Events Drive, the police department said.

The private citizen was ejected from the vehicle. When first-responders arrived, they immediately transported the driver to a hospital where they died from their injuries. The driver was likely not wearing their seat belt, according to the police department.

The driver of the city vehicle is believed to have been wearing their seat belt and did not suffer severe injuries.

No further details have been released.