Driver Inattention Being Investigated for Crash, Death of 29-Year-Old First Responder

The Wyoming Highway Patrol have offered more details as to the crash that occurred on I-80 early Wednesday Morning.

It was previously reported that a fatal crash occurred at milepost 197, west of Rawlins.

"At 03:55 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were notified of a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-tractor with trailer and a pickup truck pulling a small enclosed trailer," the Wyoming Highway Patrol wrote in a press release. "At approximately 4:15 a.m., first responders were attending to possible injuries involved in the initial crash. While first responders were on scene, a 2019 Freightliner semi-tractor with trailer struck two first responders and collided with the rear of an ambulance. One of the first responders was critically injured and the other sustained fatal injuries."

The first responder who was killed has been identified as 29-year-old Tyeler Harris of Saratoga, Wyoming.

The WHP wrote that the driver of a tractor trailer that crashed into the scene of the original wreck has been identified of Saviol Saint Gean, of Brooklyn, New York.

"Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor of the crash," the Wyoming Highway Patrol wrote.

