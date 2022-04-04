Farmers’ Almanac: Late April Storm Could Spawn a Few Tornadoes

Some April storms might give rise to tornadic activity over the Rockies and Plains, according to the Farmers' Almanac.

"A major storm is anticipated for the final week of April," the Farmers' Almanac said.

"It will be a veritable 'meteorological swizzle stick,' stirring up everything from snow, wind, rain, and severe thunderstorms, possibly even spawning a few tornadoes."

Get our free mobile app

farmersalmanac.com farmersalmanac.com loading...

The Farmer's Almanac is also predicting cooler-than-normal temperatures across large parts of the U.S. for the second half of May, and says many will likely refer to it as a "backward spring."

READ MORE: FLASHBACK - Laramie, WY Tornado June 6, 2018

WYOMING WEATHER: The Most Destructive Tornado in Wyoming's History - July 16, 1979 Cheyenne Tornado