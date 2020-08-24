Farmers’ Almanac Says Lots of Snow and Cold in Store for Wyoming

The folks at the Farmers’ Almanac have again worked whatever magic they do to look into the future, and they are saying that the winter of 2020-21 will probably be a cold and snowy one in Wyoming.

"Based on our time-tested weather formula, the forecast for the upcoming winter looks a lot different from last year, quite divided with some very intense cold snaps and snowfall,” Farmers’ Almanac editor Peter Geiger said.

From the high plains, through the midwest onto the eastern seaboard, snow is expected to be above-normal while temps trend to belove-normal during the upcoming season. Drought conditions look to continue to worsen in the southwest, and a stormy and "temperamental" winter seems to be in store.

"[E]xpect above-normal snowfall if you live in the western Dakotas, northern portions of Colorado and Utah, as well as Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, and central and eastern sections of Washington and Oregon." - Farmers' Almanac

Graphic courtesy Farmers’ Almanac

Keep in mind that nothing is certain in weather when looking this far out. The Farmers’ Almanac predictions are based on history, weather patterns, climatic data, and their own formulas.

The first frost usually hits the Cheyenne area towards the end of September. If this forecasting pans out we seem to have a very wintery winter in store for the Cowboy State.