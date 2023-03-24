To Snow, or Not to Snow? That is the Question.

Canva

The National Weather Service forecasts a 50% chance of snow showers tonight. Earlier in the day will be warm (~45 degrees) and breezy. By evening the winds will pick up to 33 mph with a low around 26 degrees.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory from 11:00 p.m. tonight until 6:00 a.m. Sunday, March 26.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Riverton WY
258 AM MDT Fri Mar 24 2023


Upper Wind River Basin-Wind River Basin-Lander Foothills-
Natrona County Lower Elevations-
Including the cities of Dubois, Riverton, Shoshoni, Lander,
and Casper
258 AM MDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 AM MDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches
  in the Wind River Basin and northern Natrona County, and 2 to 4
  inches in southern Natrona County. Winds gusting as high as 40
  mph.

* WHERE...Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin, Lander
  Foothills and Natrona County Lower Elevations.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could
  significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Heading into the weekend the chance of snow remains with a 50% chance on Saturday (less than an inch) all day, a 30% chance on Sunday, and 20% chance Monday.

