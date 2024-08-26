Off-Duty Casper Police Officer Arrested

The Casper Police Department reports that an off-duty officer involved incident happened while navigating a personal crisis on August 22 that continued into the evening hours of August 23. There were no reported injuries and resulted in his lawful arrest.

The incident was handled and is being investigated by the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO). We join members of our community and the greater, nationwide law enforcement family in acknowledging the stressors associated with being a first responder and recognizing the human moments we all encounter.

Chief Keith McPheeters stated the following, “Our Officer’s actions today reverberated throughout our entire Department and especially amongst those that have worked closely with him. We ask that you support each other and our community by respecting his privacy and the integrity of the investigation as we navigate the road ahead.”

In accordance with policy, information relating to this incident will be released by the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and a Casper Police Department release will follow at the conclusion of our internal investigation.