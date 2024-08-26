Off-duty Casper cop accused of threatening five officers; held on $500K cash-only bond

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger of harming themselves, please call 911. If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or text “WYO” to 741-741 for the Crisis Text Line.

CASPER, Wyo. — An off-duty Casper police officer who barricaded himself in an apartment in an armed standoff for 17 hours from Thursday night to Friday afternoon was charged with multiple felonies on Monday.

Michael Hughes, 30, heard the seven charges during his initial appearance by videoconference from Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Nicole Collier.

Hughes is charged with five counts of aggravated assault and battery, each one involving threatening a different law enforcement officer with a firearm. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.

One count is felony property destruction. That is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.

The last count is reckless endangering, a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail.

Hughes told Collier that he has lived in the Casper area since 2013, has three children and is going through a divorce.

When he was arrested Saturday, his bond was set at $1 million cash only, she said.

Deputy Natrona County District Attorney Blaine Nelson asked Collier to continue that amount.

Nelson acknowledged that Hughes has ties to the community including family and employment. He did not say that employment has been with the Casper Police Department.

The incident started with an alcohol-fueled argument with his ex-wife and in front of his girlfriend, he said. The girlfriend was concerned about his suicidal ideation.

A gun was discharged in their presence, Nelson said.

Hughes tried to enter another apartment. That apartment building at Quail Run apartments, 3841 E. 15th St., was evacuated.

He also told people he would shoot anyone who came through the door, Nelson said.

The state has found no prior criminal history, he said, but the alcohol abuse, firearm and suicidal ideation are stressors.

“You can’t shoot at cops,” Nelson said. “This was incredibly dangerous.”

Hughes’ attorney Thomas Valdez responded that he did not dispute the seriousness of the charges against his client.

But conditions could be put in place to assure his appearance in court and public safety, Valdez said.

Hughes has been a law enforcement officer for seven years, has three children, has ties to the community, is not a flight risk and has undergone background checks, he added.

The $1 million cash-only bond was excessive, Valdez said.

He recommended a $250,000 cash or surety bond.

Collier acknowledged Hughes’ ties to the community and his family.

But the seriousness of the allegations warrant a $500,000 cash-only bond, she said.

No contact with his ex-wife is among the bond conditions, she added.

Because Hughes was charged with felonies, he did not enter a plea.

He will have a preliminary hearing within 10 days if he bonds out and within 20 days if he does not. During the preliminary hearing, the state will present evidence that a crime was committed and the defendant committed it. If the judge agrees with the preponderance of evidence, they will bind Hughes over for trial in Natrona County District Court. If the judge disagrees, the case will be dismissed.

Hughes is presumed innocent of the recommend charges unless proven or pleading guilty.

The standoff at the Quail Run apartments in east Casper began about 11:30 p.m. Thursday when law enforcement responded to a report of a person experiencing suicidal thoughts, according to a press release from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.

The residents in that apartment building were immediately evacuated out of precaution.

Multiple law enforcement agencies established a secure perimeter, and there was no threat to the general public.

About 4:35 p.m. Friday, NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Hett said the situation had been resolved peacefully and without injury.

No reported injures occurred and the officer was lawfully arrested, the Casper Police Department said in statement early Monday morning. Chief Keith McPheeters said the officer’s actions reverberated throughout the entire department and especially among those that have worked closely with him.

“We ask that you support each other and our community by respecting his privacy and the integrity of the investigation as we navigate the road ahead,” McPheeters said.

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office handled and is investigating the incident. This is done according to the police department’s policy and best practice.