Casper Rescue Mission Kicks Off Brown Bag Challenge

The Casper Rescue Mission has kicked off their annual Brown Bag Challenge.

Here’s how it works:

As school goes back into session, parents will be packing lunches for their kids, or sending them with money for a hot lunch.

The Mission is encouraging adults in the community to pack their own lunch(es) for a day, a week or more, and donate the savings to provide a meal for a hungry and hurting neighbor in need at the Wyoming Rescue Mission.

"A gift of just $2.58 provides a hot, nourishing meal for a man, woman or child at the Wyoming Rescue Mission. (Where can you purchase a meal for $2.58? Most fast-food combos are $8 or more)" posits Mission Director Cheryl Hackett-Austin.

"During the summer months, donations to the Wyoming Rescue Mission are down, and the Brown Bag Challenge will provide the much-needed funds to continue providing services, free of charge, to those in need of meals in our community."

