Natrona Collective Health Trust seeks applicants for vacant board positions

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona Collective Health Trust is seeking interested applicants to fill the vacant position on its Board of Directors.

The trust is a private foundation located in Casper and focused on the health and wellbeing of Natrona County residents. Its mission is to build the foundation for lifelong health among Natrona County residents by advancing the mental wellbeing of young people through trust-based philanthropy and systems change.

The Board of Directors is responsible for ensuring effective governance and providing strategic direction of the organization. Each board member serves a three-year term and is eligible to serve up to three terms.

Board members attend six full board meetings a year, and each member is required to serve on at least one committee, which meet quarterly. Other board educational opportunities are offered throughout the year, including an annual board retreat.

The trust strives for a board of dynamic and engaged individuals who are representative of the residents of Natrona County.

Applicants must be Natrona County residents and must be available for the time commitment serving on the board entails. Applicants of all backgrounds are invited to apply.

The board will give priority to candidates who are active in the community and who have proximate experience — either personally or professionally — with the focus of the trust’s mission.

This is an uncompensated position. Interested applicants are encouraged to submit a detailed letter of interest and/or résumé to pmongold@collectivehealthtrust.org by Sept. 13.