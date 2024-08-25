Natrona County health and food inspections (8/19/24–8/25/24)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year.

According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”

While the department of health is looking for deficiencies, the organization’s main goal is to educate businesses, helping them understand unsafe practices and ways to correct them.

According to the program manager for Environmental Health in Natrona County, “There is no sliding scale or a pass or failing of a health inspection.” Every violation is either fixed immediately or within 10 days, meaning that a violation does not make the business unsafe.

If a reinspection is required, the issue might have been more severe or the facility required more time to fix it. They have 10 days to fix the issue, and according to Heald most facilities can easily meet the requirement.

Any serious violations or notable quotes will be included in summary notes below, but the full report for each restaurant can be found at the department’s website, where it publishes all of its current information.

Aug. 19, 2024

Fort Saloon & Eatery

Violations: 2 (1 priority)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Comments: “Menu does not contain consumer advisory statement for undercooked foods.”

Fresh Start Cafe (12/24 Club)

Violations: 1 (corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Comments: “Employees observed working in the food service area without proper hair restraints, in particular beard nets.”

House Of Sushi

Violations: 5 (1 priority)

Re-inspection Required: No

Comments: “Food employees were engaging other tasks such as serving and cleaning without washing hands before making food.”

Lovely Lemon Juice Co., The

Violations: 2

Re-inspection Required: No

Comments: “Not all refrigeration units have thermometers inside the units.”

Ridley’s Family Market Wyoming Boulevard

Violations: 4 (1 priority)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Comments: “Prepared meats/meals upright case and retail juice case both have sections above 50 degrees F.”

Studio City Cinemas

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Wendy’s 2nd St.

Violations: 3 (1 priority)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Comments: “North sandwich prep area, undercounter cooler and east sandwich prep top are too warm.”

Aug. 20, 2024

Homax Salt Creek

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Sloanes General Store

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

True Bakery LLC

Violations: 2 (1 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Comments: “Dispensing utensils improperly stored between uses.”

Aug. 21, 2024

Casper Youth For Christ

Violations: 5 (1 priority, 2 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Comments: “Food in the reach-in cooler was above 45F.”

Lime Leaf Asian Bistro

Violations: 7 (3 priority, 4 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Comments: “Both prep units on cook line were not cold holding at proper temperatures.”

Taco John’s Yellowstone

Violations: 6 (5 priority, 5 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Comments: “3-door refrigeration unit on cook line was not cold holding at proper temperatures.”

Taco Time

Violations: 8 (5 priority, 5 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Comments: “Several containers of food through the facility are uncovered.”

Aug. 22, 2024

C85 Branding Iron

Violations: 6 (4 priority, 2 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Comments: “Food in the walk-in cooler was significantly above 41F.”

Cheese Barrel at the Bluebird

Violations: 3 (1 priority)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Comments: “Hash browns, eggs, milk stored next to grill in ice bath but only bottom of containers touching ice. Food stored above rim of prep top.”

Good To Go Store #215

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Aug. 23, 2024

Brattis Meat Market

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Casper Residence Inn

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

C’mon Inn Food Service

Violations: 4 (priority)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Comments: “Person in charge is unable to demonstrate knowledge of the regulations to the regulatory authority representative.”

Grey Reef Lodge (Grey Reef Anglers LLC)

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Hampton Inn and Suites Food Service

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Taco John’s (West)

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

