Barber Draw Fire now at 40% containment

BIG HORN COUNTY, Mont. — The Barber Draw Fire, located on the Wyoming–Montana border, is now 40% contained at 6,739 acres, according to recent reports by the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office in Montana.

Firefighters have established containment line chains into the interior of the fire perimeter on the northwest and southern ends. Looking ahead, they will continue to hold and improve line around the fire. The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Assist Team will be transitioning the fire back to local agencies in the coming days when containment increases.

Temperatures moving forward look to be in the low to mid-80s, with north winds in the morning turning to the east. Tonight, there will be a chance of thunderstorms and a slight chance of precipitation, with gusty and erratic winds expected.

The Tongue River Reservoir is now open to watercraft. Visitors are urged to use caution when driving in the area and avoid the fire area so firefighters and emergency responders can work safely.