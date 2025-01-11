Obituary: Wiley Cole King

Wiley Cole King: 1994 – 2025

Wiley Cole King was proudly welcomed into this world on January 12, 1994 in Casper, Wyoming by his family, Brian T. King, Jackie R. King, and older brother, Parker Suek-King. One year later, he was joined by his sister, Kellee, with whom he also bonded instantly and relished in lovingly tormenting her relentlessly. Two days short of Wiley’s 31st birthday, through the peace of God, was reunited with our Father Almighty, and several relatives in heaven, where he will continue to be of service to Him.

Wiley didn’t waste a second of his brief time here on earth living live to the fullest, occasionally being accused of having FOMO (fear of missing out). Shortly after graduation from Natrona County High School and attending Casper College on a rodeo scholarship, Wiley was eager and excited to marry his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Savanah (Green) King. Of that union, two of Wiley’s proudest moments were the birth of his children: Lincoln James King (10) and Woodrow Cole King (6).

Wiley was extremely wise beyond his years, and took certain parts of his life more serious than others, such as becoming a managing partner in the family business, Rocky Mountain Weed Control, with his dad and older brother. His hard work, dedication and commitment to all of their success was unprecedented.

At a very young age, Wiley forged very close relationships with all his family and numerous friends, far too many to mention knowing we would inadvertently omit someone who he cherished all so dearly. He was not age discriminatory, including those much less his age, and generations beyond his own. Wiley never met a stranger, holding true to himself and his beliefs, that everyone was good in some way or another. The wholehearted love Wiley had for his family and friends was unconditional, and immeasurable.

It is an understatement to say Wiley “loved,” more than anything, the outdoors, hunting, fishing, rodeo, wrestling, ranching, boating, a good ol’ campfire, or just sitting down over a cold beer visiting about all of the wonderful people and things in his life, or playing a lively game of cards and dice.

The family which Wiley leaves behind to carry on his legacy of an accomplished and well-lived life includes: his beloved wife, Savanah King; his two sons, Lincoln and Woodrow King; his father, Brian King; mother, Jackie King (JD Waggener); brother, Parker (Sammy) Suek-King; and Kellee (Wyatt) Kammerer, all of Casper; his paternal grandmother, Sharon King, Lone Tree, Colorado; maternal grandfather and grandmother, Paul and Mae Howard, Casper; numerous special aunts, uncles and cousins, including a couple them akin to his brothers: Hunter (Katie Kugler) Brown and Daniel (Quincy) Gochenour; and his wife’s parents, whom he treated as his own, Mike and Belinda Magby, and Dave and Davina Green, inclusive of all of their children and grandchildren all of Casper.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, James King; maternal grandfather, Jack T. Ross; and very special great-grandparents, Wayne and Edna “Granny” Riggs, with whom he spent many younger years gaining useful knowledge of their heritage and agricultural backgrounds.

Wiley’s well-lived life will be commemorated and celebrated at Highland Park Church on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 2 p.m. in Casper with a reception to follow.

He will also be honored at that time for his ongoing gift of life to others through his generous organ donations.

Wiley Cole King will then go rest in peace high on the many mountains where he spent every possible waking moment; praise our good lord.