Obituary: Stephen Frank Gilland

Stephen Frank Gilland: 1939 – 2024

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date for Stephen Frank Gilland, 85.

Stephen Gilland died at his home in Glenrock, Wyoming on Sunday, November 3, 2024.

He was born Monday, June 5, 1939 in Brookville Township, Redwood County, Minnesota, the son of Frank Arthur and Chrystal Hildred (Young) Gilland.

Stephen served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict and worked for Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.

He is survived by his children: Cynthia Jenkins, Tracy Trumbull, and Christopher Trumbull; grandchildren: Hailey Keschene, Michelle Miller, Kimberly Jenkins, Amy McMarrow, Kayla McMarrow, Josh Trumbull, and Ben Trumbull; great-grandchildren: Kieyana Keschene, Devyn Jenkins, Emmett Miller, Kinsley Miller; Austin McMarrow, Brooklyn Trumball, and McKinlee Trumbull, nieces; and two nephews.

Stephen was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sandra Kay (Tibbs) Gilland; and brother, Jerry Gilland.

The Gorman Funeral Homes-Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.

