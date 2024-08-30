Obituary: Rick Breedlove

Please join us for a Celebration of Life honoring Richard “Rick” Mac Breedlove in Laramie, Wyoming on September 28, 2024. While we are deeply saddened to announce our husband, father, and friend’s death, he would have wanted us to celebrate the amazing life he lived rather than mourn his passing.

A few local venues have been selected, we invite you to join us at either one or both locations.

Where:

Laramie, Wyoming.

When:

September 28, 2024

1st Stop:

Alice Hardie Stevens Center.

2 p.m.-5 p.m.