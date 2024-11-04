Obituary: Penni Gwen McPherson Bertagnolli

Penni Gwen McPherson Bertagnolli: 1975 – 2024

Penni Gwen (McPherson) Bertagnolli passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

Penni was born May 17, 1975 in Aberdeen, Washington to Robert (Mac) and Pam McPherson. She was the second of three daughters. She spent her childhood in California, then Utah, where she graduated from Dugway High School in 1993. After graduation Penni promptly left Utah to be a nanny in Boston for a year; a time she cherished.

When her year as a nanny ended, she returned home for a short time before leaving to proudly serve her country in the United States Air Force in 1994. When she completed basic training, she had grand plans of seeing the world, only to be stationed at Hill Air Force base, an hour and a half from home. Penni served four years before leaving the Air Force and moving to Casper, Wyoming.

She married and became a bonus boy mom and, 10 short months later, she had a baby girl.

Austin and Lexi were the true loves of her life. Though she was divorced, her relationship with Austin remained strong. Being a mom was always her dream!

After losing her mom in February 2024, Penni moved to Arizona to be closer to her dad.

Penni is survived by her children: Austin (Brittany) Abrams and Lexi Bertagnolli; dad, Robert (Mac) McPherson; sister, Jamie (Eddie) Bowden; brother-in-law, Gary Putnam; three grandchildren: Khloe, Ryker and Cooper; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.

She is preceded in death by her beloved mom and sister, Pam McPherson and Paula Putnam.