Obituaries: Wright

Dax Wright: 1970 – 2025

Jason Dax Wright (“Dax”), 54, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away unexpectedly on January 10, 2025.

Dax was born in Casper to JD and Donna (Pearson) Wright. He spent his youth terrorizing the Fort Casper neighborhood on his bicycle and made many lifelong friends. He went to high school at Natrona County High School and graduated in 1991. He went on to earn a mechanics certificate from WyoTech in Laramie.

He worked many jobs over the years but spent the majority of that time working at Smith’s in the liquor store, where he met many people.

Dax enjoyed numerous activities from hunting, fishing, and camping. From his youth, he participated in bowling. Dax won the 1988 Swirzcki Youth Masters tournament, placed in other tournaments in his youth. Two of his biggest bowling memories was bowling with Pete Weber at Celebrity Bowl in Denver and being the first in his family to bowl 300, a perfect game.

However, if you knew Dax in the last 20 years, he was most dedicated to playing darts. He was on countless teams, placing in many tournaments, and trying to get anyone and everyone to come play darts (steel tip preferably). Dax made a whole family and lifelong friendships through his dart leagues.

Dax is survived by his parents; his brother, Don (Kim) Wright; his son, Dalton (Tyra) Wright; and his three grandchildren: Brayleigh, Elliauna, and Wyatt. He is also survived by two nieces and numerous cousins.

Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will take place at a later date.

