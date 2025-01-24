Obituaries: Miller; Wright

Ruanne C. Miller: 1944 – 2025

Ruanne Charlene Miller, a beloved and cherished mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully at home in Casper, Wyoming on January 18, 2025.

Born in Purcell, Oklahoma to the late Lorene Kirk and R.C Wigley, Ruanne graduated from Oklahoma Midwest City High School in 1962 and graduated from Oklahoma East Central University in 1966. Ruanne had lived in Oklahoma, Kansas and Wyoming through her years ensuring wherever she went she touched the hearts of many along the way.

She leaves behind her daughters, Jerrie Kavanagh (Joseph) and Ellen Kirkwood (Tim); son, Joseph Scott; as well as four grandchildren: Ophelia, John, Katherine, Robert; multiple great-grandchildren; and half-sister, Barbara McBride.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Miller; her first husband, Alva Scott; half-brother, Otis Tharp; and half- sister, Katy Liebreich.

Ruanne was active with many organizations over the years making many connections within communities; some of those being the Girl Scouts, Wheatland Trap Club, a leader of VBS, as well as church treasurer for a time with Memorial Baptist Church in Wheatland, Wyoming. She was a member and volunteer there for 40+ years. Ruanne was always showing kindness and generosity towards others in her life as she spent 30+ years as a CNA, time spent caring for multiple family members.

A celebration of life will be held February 15, 2025 at Memorial Baptist Church in Wheatland, Wyoming at 11 a.m. with a reception being held afterwards. The family would love to hear/ see from anyone who had the honor of knowing Ruanne.

loading...

Jay Winfield Wright: 1946 – 2025

Jay W. Wright – ‘Jay Bird,’ 78 years old — passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2025 in Casper, Wyoming surrounded by his loved ones.

Jay was born in Rosco, Texas to Doris and Rolond Nixon on July 15, 1946. Jay went to high school at Arvada High and graduated in 1964. He joined the United States Air Force, and was a sergeant inventory management specialist and spent time on the DMZ calling in airstrikes during the Vietnam War. He served four years in the Air Force before returning to Colorado and moving to Casper, Wyoming making it his home.

Some of Jay’s hobbies involved racing motorcycles, golfing, spending time with his grandchildren and playing slots. Jay won many trophies, racing motorcycles and donated them to Nowcap. He also donated to many other charities.

Jay is survived by his wife, Grace Wright, Casper Wyoming; stepchildren, Kristy Rise, Michelle Sharp; grandchildren: Grace Aragon, Milo Aragon, Skyla Gonzales, Bonnalyn Carver, Abagail Carver; great-grandchild, Loomis Pearce; and one the way. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister.

Military Honors will be held at Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery on Friday, January 24, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. Please join us for a reception immediately following the service at Bustards Funeral Home, 600 CY Ave Casper WY 82601.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, 319 S Wilson, Casper WY 8260.