Obituaries: DePoorter; Lantz

Alan F. DePoorter: 1958 – 2025

Alan Francis DePoorter passed away on January 30, 2025 at his home in Casper, Wyoming, at the age of 66.

Alan was born in Wheatland, Wyoming to Carol Ann (Wiberg) and Lyle F. DePoorter on February 25, 1958, joining his older sister, Debbie. When Alan was six years old, the family moved to Casper, Wyoming, which became home for the DePoorter family.

Alan attended St. Anthony’s School, Dean Morgan Junior High, and graduated from Natrona County High School.

Upon graduation from high school, Alan entered the workforce with Forgey Construction Company before moving to California and beginning his career with Ralph Mitzel. Alan worked for Ralph Mitzel for over 20 years, doing what he loved: operating heavy machinery. Alan always stated, “Give me a dozer and I can level that to a gnat’s ass.” In 2015, Alan returned to his home state of Wyoming and went to work at the coal mine. Alan was fortunate to be able to retire in 2020, and he returned to Casper to rejoin his parents, where he remained until his death.

Alan enjoyed all sports, but he enjoyed bowling and excelled in baseball. Alan played catcher throughout his baseball career; he was an excellent catcher. He passed his love for baseball on to his nephews and great-nephews. Fishing was also a passion of Alan’s, and probably his greatest passion, as you could often find him on a lake or stream, fishing alongside his dad. Alan also enjoyed gambling, but he always “knew when to fold ’em”. Most recently, Alan. began donating to the “Tunnel of Towers” charity, as it was a charity that he was very passionate about.

Allan was survived by; his parents, Carol and Lyle DePoorter; and his sister, Rena, all of Casper; his brother, Jim (Cheryl) DePoorter, of California; his nephews: Evan (Cattien) DePoorter, Jason (Kristi) DePoorter, Chris (Julie) Gray and Matt (Brittany) Gray; his nieces: Melanie (Cody) Berens, and Emily DePoorter. He is also survived by his great-nieces and nephews: Alyssa, Kylan, and Tyler DePoorter, and Zander and Alexis Bernes, whom he always supported and adored.

Alan was preceded in death by brother, Mark; his sisters, Debbie and Kelly; and his brother-in-law, Mark Gray.

Services will be held at Bustard’s Funeral Home on Friday, February 7, at 10 a.m., officiated by Father Clark Lenz; with a reception to follow at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, located at 1401 CY Ave, immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Alan’s memory to the Tunnel of Towers Foundation, which he held near and dear to his heart.

Jon C. Lantz: 1945 – 2025

Jon Curtney Lantz passed away on January 31, 2025, after a short battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He passed away peacefully in his sleep with his family nearby.

Jon was born on February 9, 1945 to Adam Lantz Jr. and Irene (Kindt) Lantz in Casper, Wyoming. Jon was a champion marksman in the ROTC while in high school at NCHS. He also participated in rifle matches while at the University of Wyoming and the United States Air Force. While Jon was in the Air Force, he was a survival instructor and traveled with their rifle team. He was an avid sky diver while in the Air Force and in Casper after he was discharged. Jon was a member of the Casper Water Ski Club and served as Vice President and President. He worked the majority of his career in the oil field in Wyoming and North Dakota. His last job was with Standard Laboratories as a coal and chemical tester. He retired in 2010.

Jon was married to Kathy Vogt and together they had two children, Bryan Jon and Jennifer. Bryan passed away at birth. Jennifer enjoyed Alcova Lake for several years with her dad. She currently lives with her husband in Colorado Springs and works at an emergency veterinary hospital.

Jon was preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Irene Lantz; and his son, Bryan Jon. Jon is survived by his daughter, Jennifer, and her husband, Brad Venghaus. He is also survived by his sister, Maralene Lantz Spawn; brothers, Michael Lantz and Edward Lantz; as well as his niece, Randi Jo Foreman; and nephews, Christopher Verley and Jeffery Verley. Jon had several close friends, but two stand out: Peggy Strosnider and Sue Marken. He is also survived by numerous cousins.

Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 5, at 1 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 400 Country Club Road, Casper, Wyoming. Jon will be interred at Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations that can be made to the Central Wyoming Hospice or the Casper Humane Society.