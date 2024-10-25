Obituaries: Broughton; Edwards; Horn; Johnson; Kihle; Maren; Mayes; McLaughlin

Justis Drew “JRock” Broughton: 1996 – 2024

Justis Drew “J-Rock” Broughton, 28 years old, passed away on October 18, 2024.

Justis was born in Casper, Wyoming at Wyoming Medical Center Tamera Trimble and Jeremy Broughton on the eigtheenth day of October 1996.

Justis graduated from Natrona County Highschool in 2015. Justis also attended and completed the Upward Bound program. He also attended the University of Wyoming during that time.

Justis loved chess and was very close to becoming a chess master! He loved intellectual puzzles and could solve a Rubik’s Cube in under 30 seconds. He also loved music, reading, and video games. Justis was very loved by friends and family and easily well received by anyone he met.

Justis is survived by his father, Jeremy Broughton; brother, Mason Cureton; sister, Calliope Fergen; sister, Ashley Trimble; brother, Dru Trimble; brothers, Kadence and Elijah; and aunts Tiffany & Sara.

Memorial Services will be held on Monday, October 28 at 2 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home. A private family livestream is available for those who can’t make it.

Thank you everyone for being in Justis’s life and for love and support.

Sincerely,

Jeremy Lynn Broughton

loading...

Kevin Edwards: 1964 – 2024

Kevin was born August 14, 1964 in Owensboro, Kentucky to Bert and Marva Edwards. He was the middle of three boys, Aaron being a year older and Tracy a year younger. With the three boys being so close in age, they grew up being the best of friends. Together they lived in Owensboro, Big Springs, Texas, and Hobbs, New Mexico. In 1977, after Bert met Esther Lunney, the three boys joined her family of three children in Newcastle, Wyoming. It made for a crowded, happy childhood.

Now with five boys in the home, their antics became legendary, like “Accidentally” shooting bottle rockets into the Newcastle police department, hiking Cambria Canyon with his brothers and best friend Jimbo, “borrowing” Christmas lights from the town library, racing on mainstreet, shooting their BB guns at the elderly neighbors car window (they lost their guns after that), killing snakes and hiding them for his little sister to find, and building giant, underground forts in the creek bottom.

Kevin graduated from Newcastle High School May 1982. Shortly after graduation, he left for boot camp. Kevin joined the Navy working on nuclear submarines. After arriving in San Diego he met his future wife, Linda. They were blessed with two beautiful children, Jeremiah Edwards and Amanda McLeod.

Kevin loved racing cars. He especially enjoyed circle track racing and the demolition derby. If he wasn’t inside the car, he would be found in the pit crew. Kevin was a gifted mechanic. His life long best friend, Steve Skaj, and he could be found working on cars or at the local car shows. He was especially proud of the blue Chevy truck they built together.

Kevin worked odd jobs. Cutting down trees, as a welder’s helper, working on vehicles, and lawn care. He was also the family caretaker and took care of two of his uncles, his grandfather and his grandmothers in their final years. He was kind to his family and had a golden heart. He was genuinely glad to see you and appreciated a hug.

Kevin passed away from lung cancer at Central Wyoming Hospice October 22 at 4:25 a.m. Services will be Saturday, October, 26 10 a.m. at Bustard’s Funeral Home. Childhood friend, Pastor Bert Eldridge will be officiating. We will be serving his favorite Mexican food, tacos, following the service.

Kevin leaves behind his two children; three grandchildren; brothers, Aaron (Ally) Edwards, Tracy Edwards and Bertrum (Carrie) Ludgate of Casper, John (Rose) Brooks of Dueville, Italy, Nick (Jodi) Brooks of Newcastle; and sister, Brandi (Brian) Daniels of Casper; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Unfortunately, Kevin struggled with alcoholism and made life choices his family was unable to help him with. Watching his struggle was very painful for those who loved him. We are blessed to know his aching mind is at peace, but we will miss his genuine heart and companionship.

If you are struggling with addiction, please consider seeking treatment. You deserve a beautiful, sober life.

loading...

Karin RH Horn: 1950 – 2024

Karin RH Horn, 73, of Casper, Wyoming passed away in her home on October 14, 2024.

Karin was born and raised in Wurzburg, Germany on November 12, 1950.

She graduated college in Wurzburg. It is in Wurzburg, Germany that she met and married her husband, Vincent Horn.

In 1973, she immigrated to the United States of America and became a naturalized citizen in 2016. Karin enjoyed Tae Kwon-Do, bowling, crafts, jewelry making and many other activities.

She is survived by her husband, Vincent Horn and her daughter, Tiffany Horn. She was preceded in death by her son, Emerson Horn.

No services will be held at this time, but a Celebration of Life will be held this summer.

Karin was a truly wonderful woman, whose loss is deeply felt.

Misty Kay Johnson: 1968 – 2024

Misty Kay Johnson, 55 of Edgerton, Wyoming passed away unexpectedly in her home September 20, 2024.

Misty was born to Hellen Garrison and Joseph Johnson on November 2, 1968.

Misty enjoyed spending time with people she loved and who loved her. She loved music – especially rock and roll; she loved dancing and she would never turn down a chance to ride on the back of a motorcycle. She loved motorcycles.

Misty struggled with her mental health and battled alcoholism for most of her life yet despite those struggles, she never seized to be a genuinely good person. She had a heart of gold, loved animals and she would give anything she could just to see someone else smile; she was compassionate and those she loved, she loved deeply.

She will be missed dearly and for those who truly knew “ Crazy ole Misty “ will never ever forget her, or her many different characters. For she has made a significant impression in their life.

Misty is survived by her mother, Hellen Garrison; brother, Scott Mitchell and wife, Tracy of Parker, Arizona; daughter, Sunni Keck; and grandchildren: Praislynn Barclay (Johnson), Jace Mitchell (Christensen), and Bentley Hodgins all of Casper, Wyoming; and many nieces and nephews of Wyoming and Arizona.

She is preceded in death by her daughter’s father, Barry Cox of Casper; her father, Joseph Johnson of Utah; and her brother, Shannon Mitchell of Casper.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you would like to attend please message her daughter Sunni Keck or her friend Connie Haggerty on Facebook for details.

loading...

Kim Wayne Kihle: 1958 – 2024

Kim Wayne Kihle, 66, of Bar Nunn, Wyoming, passed away suddenly October 18, 2024.

Kim was born on January 20 in Havre, Montana to Myrtle and Donald Kihle in 1958. He attended school at Evansville Elementary, Dean Morgan Middle School and Kelly Walsh High School, where he graduated in 1977. He worked at a truck stop (Husky) throughout his high school years. He then went to work for Casper Concrete, then continued his work through JTL for 23 years. After that, his best friend Rod Putnam didn’t have to work hard for him to come work at Teton Steel, where Kim worked up until his very last day.

Kim kept himself busy outside of work as President of the Lion’s Club for several years & helping the committee with the zoning and planning of Bar Nunn. Kim also was very busy building on to his house as his family grew. He took pride in teaching his boys good life skills. Kim never stopped working on his house, where Randy Burke came back into play, not only as one of his best friends, but someone he could call on to help with every single project including helping his wife and sons as much as possible.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Kihle (Heide); his three sons: Layne, Brandon, and Matthew Kihle; his father, Donald Kihle and his sister, Candace; his brother-in-law, Kevin Sadler; numerous extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Myrtle Kihle and sister, Deanna Sadler (Kihle).

A Memorial service will be held at Casper Newcomer Funeral Home on Saturday November 2 at 11 a.m. A celebration of life will be held at the Elks Lodge #1353, 108 E 7th St, in Casper, following the services.

In leu of flowers, please make donations to Wyoming Parks in Kim’s memory, as he loved being outdoors on his four-wheeler with his family and friends and enjoyed maintaining the parks, trails and beauty that Wyoming has to offer: https://wyo-parks-headquarters.square.site/

The family would like to give a special thanks to the first responders.

loading...

Cynthia Lynne Van Maren: 1953 – 2024

Cynthia “Cindy” Lynne Van Maren passed away on October 18, 2024, succumbing to injuries from a fall two weeks earlier. Cindy was born in Casper, Wyoming, on January 26, 1953, the middle of seven children born to N.P. Van Maren, Jr. and Juanita Beamish Van Maren. The day Cindy was born, two other baby girls were as well. For many years after that, the three families got together to celebrate the birthday. It was a fun tradition.

Cindy faced a number of hardships in her life. Perhaps the foremost of these was being born with a heart condition that eventually led to her being the recipient of a heart transplant in 2009, and she took part in an anti-rejection drug study.

Cindy attended Casper College after graduating from Natrona County High School. For a time, she worked at Albertsons in Casper. However, she was drawn to work in healthcare settings, including hospitals and nursing homes. In her teens, Cindy volunteered at the hospital as a “candy striper,” helping patients in need. Later, she completed a nurse’s aide training program while living in the Salt Lake City area. Much of her life was devoted to caregiving.

Like a lot of people, Cindy was complicated. She had a difficult personality with a servant’s heart. Cindy was a committed Christian who was always active in bible studies, fellowship groups, and church life. She always pitched in to help; even when visiting churches she could be found in the kitchen helping with the dishes. She enjoyed contributing and truly cared about other people. She found her greatest satisfaction when there was someone in her life she was able to help. Cindy was also a master at the family’s favorite card game, “Nuts,” and could put everyone in their place with her aggressive playing style.

Walking was Cindy’s favorite pastime. An early riser, she was frequently out and about soon after daybreak, and would walk long distances throughout the day. She liked to tidy as she walked, and would pick up and dispose of trash if needed. Cindy walked a great deal even in her final months.

Cindy is survived by her six siblings: Steve (Elizabeth), Sue, Barb, Dave (Laurie), Diane (Tim), Nancy (George); as well as 23 nieces and nephews; 37 great-nieces and nephews; and 8 great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother-in-law, and one nephew.

In lieu of flowers, Cindy would have appreciated donations being sent to The Gideons, at gideons.org.

loading...

Dick H. Mayes: 1940 – 2024

Dick H. Mayes, 83, of Mills, Wyoming, passed away on October, 20, 2024. Born on December 24, 1940, Dick is survived by his wife, Bonnie; his son, Scott (JoAnn); and grandsons, Josh and Derek, all of Casper, Wyoming; William (Raven) of Castlewood, Virginia; and great-grandchildren: Norman, Bonnie, and Aiedail.

Dick was a hot shot driver and salesman. He will be remembered for his love of the outdoors, spending countless hours camping, and riding motorcycles with his son and grandsons all throughout Wyoming. Dick had a passion for woodworking and could often be found creating beautiful pieces for friends and family.

His warm smile and generous nature will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

loading...

Jimmie (Jim) Leroy McLaughlin: 1939 – 2024

Jimmie “Jim” Leroy McLaughlin, age 85, of Buffalo, Wyoming peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family, after a brief illness.

Jim was born on June 27, 1939 in Bellflower, California. He grew up with two sisters and a brother.

He graduated high school in 1957 and went on to Chaffey College graduation in 1960 with a degree in Aviation.

His future career took him to Houston, Texas where he worked as a mechanic at Houston Air Research.

In 1972, he met his beloved Dianne and married her and her two daughters on August 27, 1973. He promptly adopted his girls.

In 1978, he moved his family to Buffalo, Wyoming. He started work at the Buffalo Airport eventually starting his own business until retirement in 2015.

In Jim’s earlier years, he was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He was a small aircraft pilot and always in the air whenever he could find the time.

His favorite past time was going to the Occidental and dancing every weekend with his favorite dance partners, Ginny and Vanessa.

When he wasn’t dancing or flying, you could find him teaching his grandson James the art of reloading ammunition and shooting.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jeffie Walter McLaughlin; mother, Dorothy (Busby) McLaughlin; beloved wife, Dianne; and his brother, Pat McLauglin.

He is survived by his daughters: Kelly Vigil of Buffalo, Wyoming, Toni (Greg) Griswold of Casper, Wyoming; grandchildren: Ashlee (Jamie) Sims of Medford Lakes, New Jersey, Justin (Cassandra) Edwards of Kansas, Mathew Edwards of Spokane, Washington, Angel Vigil of Buffalo, Wyoming, James Vigil of Buffalo, Wyoming, Doug (Rachel) Brown of Casper, Wyoming, Lauren Brown (Shelton) of Casper, Wyoming; great-grandkids: Oliver, Teddy, Vincent, Maisey, Mason, Nolan, Henry, Vivian, and Drake; his sisters: Myrna Hams of Ontario, California and Kathy Sherwood of Arlington, Texas; and Myrna’s son, Curt Hams, also of Ontario, California, who spent a lot of time with Jim and his family; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

He will be greatly missed by all that knew him!

A celebration of life will be held at the Occidental Saloon in Buffalo, Wyoming on October 29, 2024 at 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis Animal Shelter in Buffalo, Wyoming.