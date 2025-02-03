Obituaries: Brauer

Leah Julene Brauer: 1971 – 2025

Born Leah Julene Peterson January 23, 1971 and youngest of four children, was a Casper native, born and raised. Passed on January 29, 2025 in Hospice after a lengthy illness.

She is survived by her mother, Patty Peterson; her daughter, Maria Spalla; her granddaughter, Lillian Barnhart; partner, Steve Brauer; and brother, Lonn Peterson. She was preceded in death by her older brother, Brian; and older sister, Jodi; along with her father, George Peterson.

Services for Leah will be held on February 8 at 11 a.m. at Paradise Valley Christian Church in Casper, Wyoming.

Leah worked and lived in the Casper community all her life. She graduated from NCHS and she started her journey in life working at the Alcova Marina when she was in her teens. She Worked for Manx Oil and Torque Process and Control for a majority of her career.

Leah was a beautiful soul, with a true love for life. She had a softness and a kind, casual, easy-going smile for everyone. Those that knew her truly loved her. She lived for the day and always in the service of others. She gave freely and never wanted for anything. She was complex yet lived a simple and minimalist life. She was never one to have anyone fuss over her. She never cared for the flashy things and truly enjoyed living and loving in the present.

Leah was a true dog lover and somehow managed to attract the craziest collection of misfit pups. Her dogs were her a big part of her life. She knew many people yet had a small tight circle of friends, a private person who lived life on her own terms. She leaves behind a void in our hearts that is a testament to how she lived her life and the impact she had on those around her.

LOOKS: Things you'd likely see in an awesomely '80s garage From scandalous bikini calendars to your dad's AMC Gremlin, '80s garages were a treasure trove of adventure, good fun, and sometimes downright danger.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz