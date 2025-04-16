Obituaries: Bishop; Bryans; Bundy; Dougherty; Goolsby; Murr; Richmond; Sanchez

Bryce Myles Bishop: 1985 – 2025

Captain Bryce M. Bishop was born on June 14, 1985, in Casper, Wyoming—Flag Day, fittingly enough. It was a small cosmic gesture toward the path of service, love, and loyalty that was already unfolding.

Those who knew Bryce speak of someone with infectious energy and deep curiosity—always in motion, always learning. He was a marathon runner, sang with a powerful voice that could stop a room, and filled his life with music of all kinds. Whether he was skiing, diving into a new subject, or being goofy with his kids — Shayde, Carter, and Aubrey —Bryce approached life with boldness and enthusiasm.

He had a deep well of love and a gift for making people feel cherished. When his niece was born, he celebrated by flying a rubber ducky around during his aerovac flights, snapping pictures and grinning like a kid himself. That kind of playful affection was so very Bryce—equal parts heart and humor.

Most people didn’t realize how deeply Bryce felt things, because he covered it with laughter. But if you paid attention, you saw it—in the way he looked out for people, in the way he stayed up late with a friend in crisis, in the way he loved his family.

At 19, a car accident on the way to Disneyland changed everything. The medics who cared for him left an impression he never forgot. So when a military recruiter asked what he wanted to do, Bryce knew. “I want to be a medic.”

And so he became one.

Bryce joined the Wyoming Air National Guard and served nearly 20 years, including several deployments including Afghanistan, Iraq, Bulgaria, and Africa—where he participated in Ebola response efforts. He flew aeromedical ambulance missions, and later helped lead COVID-19 response efforts in New York. Bryce became a flight nurse and eventually moved into hospital leadership roles in Cheyenne, Rochester, and Nashville. He had an insatiable desire to keep learning and improving that led him to earn his Doctorate of Nursing Practice (DNP), a milestone he reached through incredibly hard work and determination.

Wherever he served — on the flight deck or in the ER — Bryce brought calm, care, and connection. People trusted him in a crisis. Not just because he was capable, but because he saw them. He made people feel safe.

He often credited his wife, Jesse — also a nurse — as the real hero of their household. Each time Bryce was deployed, Jesse held it all together for the family.

But even as Bryce dedicated his life to healing others, he carried his own invisible wounds. After a long struggle, Bryce died by suicide on April 8, 2025. He was a devoted husband, a loving dad, a beloved son and brother, and a friend to so many. His loss is immeasurable.

Bryce is survived by his wife, Jesse; his children: Shayde, Carter, and Aubrey; his parents, Jeff and Debbie; his brothers, Brandon (Abby and their children Eliza and Jude) and Jordan (Dakota); and his grandmothers, Gerrie Bishop and Dian Murphy. He was also loved by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation. Bryce deeply believed in their mission to support veterans, first responders, and their families. Your gift will honor his legacy and continue the work he gave his life to.

A memorial service for Bryce will be held at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery in Casper, Wyoming on April 24, 2025 at 1 p.m.

Matilda “Tillie” Marinich Bryans: 1923 – 2024

Matilda Marinich Bryans passed away at 101, on December 5, 2024. She was born in Casper, Wyoming on July 8, 1923, to Lucy and Paul Marinich. She married the love of her life, Bob Bryans, in 1944 and they were happily married for 53 years until Bob’s death in 1997.

She was a devoted sister to Polly and Mary and the three had a strong bond throughout their lives. The sisters were lifelong residents of Casper and took an active role in the community. Tillie was a beloved mother of two, Kaye and Robert; a grandmother to Brendan, Caroline, Austin, Doug and Hadley; great-grandmother to Henry, Declan, Dashiell, Grayson, Bryan, and Sean. Her family will carry forward her legacy of love, faith and optimism.

Tillie was the “Greatest of the Great Generation.” The last century is truly the time of Tillie, an era of traditional values, courage and resilience. She was a gifted cook whose culinary talents are memorialized in her book “Tillie’s Table”, a treasured collection of recipes referenced on all holidays and special occasions. She also excelled at gracious entertaining, needle point and gardening. It’s hard to recall a single day of the last 37,000 plus when Tillie was not up, active, and on the go. Never idle, never slothful, she was a doer!

Even into her late years, she remained independent, curious, and deeply connected to the changing world around her. She loved to share anecdotes. Her stories, rich with history and wisdom, delighted everyone.

Tillie was a devout and practicing Catholic. Her love of God went far beyond the church, and was an inspiration. She knew more than most will ever know, a peace only granted through God’s love and her love shown in return.

A memorial mass will be celebrated on April 25, 2025 at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. A vigil will be held at St. Anthony’s, Thursday April 24 at 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Anthony’s Church or the Nicolaysen Art Museum.

Mary Ruth Bundy: 1949 – 2025

Mary Ruth Bundy, 75, of Dubois, Wyoming, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Teton Health Care of Cascadia in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Mary was born on June 4, 1949, in Wayne, Indiana to the late Richard Webster LeGrand and Joan (Keelor) LeGrand. She spent her early years in Pennsylvania, where she attended local schools, later earning her Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of Wisconsin.

In 1977, while on a pack trip arranged by a friend, Mary met the love of her life, David Charles Bundy. The two were married on September 22, 1979, in Casper, Wyoming. Together, they embarked on a lifelong adventure, living and working across Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, and Colorado at various dude ranches. Mary found joy in ranch life, especially in the kitchen, where her talent for cooking and baking—particularly her pies—became well-known and well-loved.

She cherished the natural beauty of both the mountains and the ocean, often exploring the wilderness with David and taking part in elk hunting trips. Mary had a deep appreciation for gardening, finding peace in watching things grow. A true people person, she welcomed everyone with warmth and kindness.

In 2006, Mary and David settled in Dubois. Her days remained full—cooking, gardening, and enjoying the simple pleasures of life in the mountains.

Mary is survived by her devoted husband of 45 years, David Bundy of Dubois; their daughter, Victoria “Torie” Rice; and her two cherished grandsons, Lucas “Colt” Parker and Corey Rice. She is also survived by her brother, Richard LeGrand II. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Joseph LeGrand.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place, and her ashes will be spread in the places she held dear—in the mountains and by the ocean.

Kathy W. Dougherty: 1942 – 2025

Kathy Dougherty, 82, died peacefully in her home surrounded by her family, on April 8, 2025.

She was born on October 4, 1942 in Kirkland, Washington. Her family moved to Montana when she was very young.

She married the love of her life, Gary Dougherty, on March 31, 1962.

She worked for Safeway for many years till she retired. She then went to work for the Natrona County School District. Her favorite school was Park Elementary.

She loved to Crochet, collecting Elephant’s and Giraffes. She loved to watch “Days of Our Lives.”

She is survived by her daughter, Wendy, and Scott Lawrence of Casper, Wyoming; her grandchildren, Chris and Jess Dougherty of Whitewood, South Dakota, Darcy Stoppel of Spearfish, South Dakota, Steven Dougherty of Casper, Wyoming, Sara Dougherty and Gage Jakobsen of Casper, Wyoming; her great grandchildren: Tensley Dougherty, Oaklee Dougherty, and Leyten Jakobsen; brother, Art Masters of Fresno California; sister-in-law, Shelley Marra of Great Falls, Montana.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Burt Masters, Kathleen Lounsbury; her husband, Gary Dougherty; sister-in-law, Cleo Horner.

She will be missed dearly, she loved her family and friends.

A Celebration of life will be held on June 28, 2025; a time and location will be announced at a later date.

Jimmy Earl Goolsby: 1947 – 2025

Jimmy Earl Goolsby was born December 29, 1947, in Stillwater, Oklahoma to parents James Melvin Goolsby and Almeda Faye (Miller) Goolsby. Jimmy passed from this life on April 2, 2025, in San Marcos, Texas, lovingly surrounded by family.

Jimmy grew up in eastern New Mexico and attended schools in Texico, New Mexico, Floyd New Mexico, and graduated from Goddard High School in Roswell, New Mexico in 1966. He went on to graduate from Eastern New Mexico University, Montana State University, and with a Ph.D. in geology from Texas Tech University in 1975. He was a dedicated Red Raider fan. “Guns Up!”

Jimmy’s geologic career took him to Casper, Wyoming, where he remained until retirement. Associates In Geology, a consulting geology firm was formed in 1978 with fellow Eastern New Mexico University graduates Danny Miller, Steve Reid, Dave Foote and Wyoming recruit Ron Baugh. In 1998 Goolsby Finley and Associates was formed with beloved partner Andrew K. Finley. GF&A was well known in Wyoming energy communities.

Jimmy was active in many professional organizations including American Association of Petroleum Geologists, American Institute of Professional Geologists, American Petroleum Institute, Geological Society of America, and Wyoming Geological Association where he served on many committees as well as the office of president. In 1990 he received the WGA Frank A. Morgan Memorial Award.

Jimmy was also appointed by the Governor of Wyoming to serve on Wyoming State Geological Survey Board, Wyoming Board of Professional Geologists, Wyoming Enhanced Oil Recovery Commission, Wyoming State Land Exchange Advisory Board, and most recently the Wyoming Oil and Gas Commission.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Jimmy was active in the community as a member of Leadership Wyoming Class of 2007, Casper Rotary Club, Wyoming Medical Center Board and Natrona County Library Foundation Board.

Jimmy married Rosa (Reed) in 1967, and celebrated 57 anniversaries. He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Vernell Reed; and sister-in-law, Ruth Ashley.

He is survived by his wife, Rosa; two children, Teri B. Goodall and husband Lance, of Lakeway, Texas and Trent B. Goolsby of Casper, Wyoming; sister, Jane Rubinstein of Reno, Nevada; father-in-law, Weldon Reed of Portales, New Mexico; brother-in-law, Joe Reed and wife Becky, of Melrose New Mexico; brother-in-law, Ken Reed and wife, Darla of Portales, New Mexico; brother-in-law, Jeff Ashley of Floyd, New Mexico; granddaughters: Jacque Brundege and husband Will of New Braunfels, Texas, Shannon Daniel and husband John of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Taylyne Crane of Casper, Wyomihg; great-granddaughter, Jemma Dawn Crane of Casper, Wyoming; two great-grandsons, Clark James Brundege and Walter Liam Brundege of New Braunfels Texas; many wonderful cousins, numerous nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews who referred to him lovingly as “Great Jimmy!”

A Celebration of Life gathering will be June 10, 2025, from 4-7 p.m. at Casper Country Club.

The family requests memorial donations to The Two Fly Foundation, P. O. Box 50338, Casper WY 82605; and Jason’s Friends Foundation, 340 West B Street, Suite 101, Casper WY 82601.

Margaret Murr: 1960 – 2025

Margaret Murr, born September 22,1960, loving wife and sister, left us April 11, 2025.

She will be missed by her family, her nephews and nieces whom she loved to spend time with. Also by all the animals she took care of on her journeys.

Her passion for the outdoors is something that we will always remember, along with her contagious laughter.

Survived by her hu

Deborah “Debbie” J. Richmondsband, Tracy Murr; brother, Steven Salkowicz; and sisters, Mary Jean Becker and Barbara Salkowicz.

Deborah “Debbie” J. Richmond: 1957 – 2025

Deborah “Debbie” Jean Richmond, 67, of Casper, passed away on April 10, 2025, after a battle with multiple illnesses at Banner Wyoming Medical Center.

Debbie was born on May 13, 1957, to James Perea and Carolyn Perea in Riverton, Wyoming, where she attended elementary school in Armento, Wyoming. She attended middle school at CY Middle School in Casper, Wyoming. She went on to attend high school at Natrona County High School in Casper, Wyoming. After Debbie graduated from Natrona County High School in 1975, she worked different jobs before opening her house cleaning business that she ran for 30 years.

Debbie was raised the majority of her childhood in Powder River, Wyoming and was surrounded by her siblings: Craig Perea, James Perea, Trisha Perea, Kathy Perea, Brent Perea and Mike Perea.

In 1975, Debbie met Bruce Richmond in Casper. They married September 10, 1977. Debbie and Bruce went on to have two beautiful children, Carolyn Richmond in 1980 and Johnie Richmond in 1984. In January of 2003, she was gifted with her only grandchild, Matthew Richmond.

In 2024, Debbie Richmond retired and spent her time watching her favorite shows like Wheel Fortune, House Hunters, and Snapped. She spent her time by staying busy taking care of her home while enjoying being around as much family as she could. In quiet times, she would enjoy a book by Danielle Steele and complete crossword puzzles.

Debbie Richmond was preceded in death by her grandmother, Viola Norris; grandfather, Jose Perea; her dad, James Perea; and brother, Craig Perea.

Debbie Richmond is survived by husband, Bruce Richmond; daughter, Carolyn Richmond; son, Johnie Richmond; grandson, Matthew Richmond; mother, Carolyn Perea; three brothers: James Perea, Mike Perea, Brent Perea; two sisters, Trisha Perea, Kathy Martinez; 10 nieces and nephews; 15 great-nieces-and-nephews; and two great-great-nieces-and-nephews.

Services will be held at Bar Nunn Baptist Church on April 18, 2025, at 11 a.m.. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Wyoming Special Olympics, an organization Debbie felt strongly about.

Virgil Eli Sanchez: 2024 – 2025

Virgil Eli Sanchez was born swiftly on November 20, 2024 in Casper Wyoming.

He passed peacefully in his earthly father’s arms, surrounded by his loving family, and entered into the arms of his heavenly father on April 9, 2025.

Virgil was a beautiful, strong and gentle soul. He overcame so many obstacles even before birth. Even in his pain, he would look at you with his big brown eyes and make you feel completely seen. Nothing else mattered in those moments.

He loved playing with his toys especially his giraffe, listening to music with his big sisters, cooing to his daddy, reading books with his mommy, and getting special visits from his uncle Chris; but his absolute favorite thing was being cuddled by his family and making them smile.

Virgil will forever be loved and missed by his parents, Louis and Melissa Sanchez; his seven siblings: Ava, Vivian, Evelyn, Genevieve, Vincent, Vera and Victor Sanchez, all of Glenrock Wyoming; grandparents: Augustine Sanchez and Bernadette Gabaldon of Colorado. Mitchell Snyder and Kathleen Snyder of Casper Wyoming; along with numerous loving uncles, aunts and cousins.

The family wishes to extended their gratitude to the doctors and nurses at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children in Denver. Glenrock Baptist Church. Christ Reformed Church of Casper and the Orrs Hope Foundation for their love and support of our family.

Memorial services will be held at the Glenrock Baptist Church on Thursday, April 17,2025, at 11 a.m.

“I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well.”

Psalms 139:14