Obituary: Donald Gene Hendricks

Donald Gene Hendricks: 1936 – 2024

Donald Gene Hendricks, 88, of Douglas, Wyoming passed away Monday, November 4, 2024 at the Douglas Care Center in Douglas.

He was born to the late Jay R.C. Hendricks and Mary E. “Midge” (Deck) Norris on Sunday, April 26, 1936 in Edmond, Oklahoma.

He married Gwendolyn J. Baker in Midwest, Wyoming on March 18, 1955. She preceded him in death on May 1, 2024.

Don worked many years in the oilfields, underground coal mines, uranium mine, and later as a State Mine Inspector. His favorite hobby was fishing for walleye.

Don is survived by two children, Sherri L. Jackson of Douglas and Christopher G. (Janel) Hendricks of Wilson, Oklahoma; one granddaughter; two great grandsons; one great-granddaughter; one great-great-granddaughter; one great-great-grandson; niece, Christy Wright of Redding, California; nephew, Thomas (Victoria) Baker of Cheyenne, Wyoming; and sister, Judy (Kenneth) Auger of Monroe, Louisiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jay R.C. Hendricks and Mary Norris; brothers: Leroy, Charles, Danny, and Billy; and his wife, Gwen.

No formal services are planned. Cremation has taken place and a family memorial will be held at a later date.

The Gorman Funeral Homes-Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.

