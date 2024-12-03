Wyoming Air National Guard soldiers deploy to South America

CASPER, Wyo. — Soldiers with the Wyoming Air National Guard deployed to South America this week, and were given a sendoff worthy of their service.

That’s according to a release from the Wyoming National Guard, which stated that soldiers assigned to Detachment 6, Bravo Company, 2/245th Aviation Regiment were honored at a ceremony at the Army Guard’s C-12 Hangar on Dec. 1.

The sendoff ceremony was designed to formally honor and recognize deploying soldiers, and their families, as citizens, fellow soldiers and Gov. Mark Gordon offered their admiration and support.

The Detachment 6 soldiers are deploying to the U.S. Southern Command area of operations. This area is part of a fixed-wing deployment to the region.

The release stated that Gov. Gordon presided over the ceremony. He was joined by Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, Wyoming adjutant general; Chief Master Sgt. Josh Moore, command senior enlisted leader for the Cowboy Guard; Chief Warrant Officer 5 Derek Fisbeck, state chief warrant officer; Command Sgt. Maj. Thad Ehde, state command sergeant major; and CW5 Steven Higgins, Detachment 6’s commander.

Gov. Gordon, Wyoming Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Porter and Detachment 6 Commander CW5 Steven Higgins all spoke at the ceremony.

“This deployment is a little different from those of the past two decades,” Higgins stated. “Previously, we focused on surveillance and electronic warfare. This time, we will perform tasks similar to those we already carry out here in the state and across the U.S. Specifically, we will provide safe and comfortable travel for service members in South America and the State Department.”

He continued, stating that he “couldn’t be more excited to serve alongside your soldiers. We will take care of each other and ensure we perform our mission as professionals, making our families, leadership, and all of Wyoming proud of us.”

Following Higgins’s comments, Gov. Gordon presented a Wyoming flag to the Detachment 6 commander. He also offered an “Entering Wyoming” highway sign that the soldiers will take with them on their deployment. The sign will be displayed at the command’s deployed headquarters. According to the release, similar signs have been given to every deploying Wyoming Army National Guard unit since the Korean War.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon places his hand over his heart to salute the American Flag during the playing of the National Anthem at the Detachment 6, Bravo Company, 2/245th Aviation Regiment send-off ceremony in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Dec. 1, 2024. Det. 6 will deploy to Southern Command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.) Chief Warrant Officer 4 Christopher Olson, Wyoming Army Guard, gives the invocation during the Detachment 6, Bravo Company, 2/245th Aviation Regiment send-off ceremony in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Dec. 1, 2024. Det. 6 will deploy to Southern Command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.) Sgt. 1st. Class Alex Goldfarb, master of ceremony, welcomes people to the Detachment 6, Bravo Company, 2/245th Aviation Regiment send-off ceremony in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Dec. 1, 2024. Det. 6 will deploy to Southern Command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.) Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon gives the Wyoming flag to Chief Warrant Officer 5 Steven Higgins, Detachment 6, Bravo Company, 2/245th Aviation Regiment commander, during the Det. 6 send-off ceremony in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Dec. 1, 2024. The presentation of the flag is a long-standing military tradition that serves as a reminder to each soldier that the Wyomingites at home are with them every step of the way. Det. 6 will deploy to Southern Command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.) Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon signs an “Entering Wyoming” highway sign during the Detachment 6, Bravo Company, 2/245th Aviation Regiment send-off ceremony in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Dec. 1, 2024. The sign is displayed at the deployed headquarters to serve as a visual reminder to all who enter the area they are in Cowboy Guard territory. Det. 6 will deploy to Southern Command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)