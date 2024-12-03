Wyoming Air National Guard soldiers deploy to South America
CASPER, Wyo. — Soldiers with the Wyoming Air National Guard deployed to South America this week, and were given a sendoff worthy of their service.
That’s according to a release from the Wyoming National Guard, which stated that soldiers assigned to Detachment 6, Bravo Company, 2/245th Aviation Regiment were honored at a ceremony at the Army Guard’s C-12 Hangar on Dec. 1.
The sendoff ceremony was designed to formally honor and recognize deploying soldiers, and their families, as citizens, fellow soldiers and Gov. Mark Gordon offered their admiration and support.
The Detachment 6 soldiers are deploying to the U.S. Southern Command area of operations. This area is part of a fixed-wing deployment to the region.
The release stated that Gov. Gordon presided over the ceremony. He was joined by Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, Wyoming adjutant general; Chief Master Sgt. Josh Moore, command senior enlisted leader for the Cowboy Guard; Chief Warrant Officer 5 Derek Fisbeck, state chief warrant officer; Command Sgt. Maj. Thad Ehde, state command sergeant major; and CW5 Steven Higgins, Detachment 6’s commander.
Gov. Gordon, Wyoming Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Porter and Detachment 6 Commander CW5 Steven Higgins all spoke at the ceremony.
“This deployment is a little different from those of the past two decades,” Higgins stated. “Previously, we focused on surveillance and electronic warfare. This time, we will perform tasks similar to those we already carry out here in the state and across the U.S. Specifically, we will provide safe and comfortable travel for service members in South America and the State Department.”
He continued, stating that he “couldn’t be more excited to serve alongside your soldiers. We will take care of each other and ensure we perform our mission as professionals, making our families, leadership, and all of Wyoming proud of us.”
Following Higgins’s comments, Gov. Gordon presented a Wyoming flag to the Detachment 6 commander. He also offered an “Entering Wyoming” highway sign that the soldiers will take with them on their deployment. The sign will be displayed at the command’s deployed headquarters. According to the release, similar signs have been given to every deploying Wyoming Army National Guard unit since the Korean War.