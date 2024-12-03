Opening day for Hogadon Basin Ski Area is Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — Despite very little snow in the lower elevations of Natrona County, Hogadon Basin Ski Area recently announced that its opening day for the 2024–25 season will be Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.

That’s according to a social media post from Hogadon, which stated that it will begin operating under normal hours beginning Saturday. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with night skiing taking place from 3 to 8 p.m.

“Boomerang will be the only run open, and the Prospector Lift is the only lift open,” the post stated. “Rentals and food & beverage will be available every day we are open.”

Lift tickets are available for purchase online and via the Skier Service desk, “but minors under 18 will need a parent/guardian to purchase tickets for them,” the post notes.

RANKED: Top 25 High Schools in Wyoming