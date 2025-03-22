Obituaries: Babcock; Miller; Pettersson

loading...

Lisa Louise Babcock: 1976 – 2025

Lisa Louise Babcock was born on January 30, 1976 in Cheyenne Wyoming. She was later adopted on May 26, 1982 by Don and Linda Bentz and moved to Casper, Wyoming.

She lived a full life of fun; she was an accomplished horse woman and a member of The Chinook Winds Drill Team for many years, and school activities including soccer, basketball, volleyball, 4H and softball.

She married Joseph Babcock and had two amazing boys. Lisa and Joe were later divorced.

Lisa decided to take a different path in life and moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming, where she lived until she moved to Carr, Colorado.

Lisa left this world on March 14, 2025 and is waiting for us in heaven.

She is survived by her two sons, Dominque and Bryon Babcock; two grandchildren, Dominick and Luka; mother, Linda Bentz; father and stepmother, Don and Loretta Bentz; siblings: David Bentz( Becky Watts), Heather Bentz, Rusty Bentz (Krystal), LaMarcus Eckley, Brad Bentz (Jen), Jancy Bentz, all of Casper, Wyoming; Norma Bryd (Micheal) of Georgia; Monica Henadez (Daniel) of Colorado; along with numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Meredith “Bud” Miller, MD: 1937 – 2025

Dr. Meredith “Bud” Hodes Miller, a distinguished board-certified neurosurgeon, educator, and devoted husband and father, passed away on February 17, 2025, in Casper, Wyoming, at the age of 87. Born on September 6, 1937, in Huntington, New York to John and Adelene (Hodes) Miller. Dr. Miller dedicated a remarkable 30 years to his neurosurgery practice, leaving an indelible mark on the field and the lives of countless patients.

Dr. Miller was not only a skilled surgeon but also an influential educator. He served as a Clinical Professor of Neurosurgery at the University of Colorado and was a Clinical Instructor of Neurology for the WWAMI program. His professional contributions were complemented by his notable role as a Veterans Administration Neurology Consultant in Sheridan, Wyoming. Additionally, he served as a Hearing Judge for the Wyoming Medical Commission under three governors, showcasing his commitment to the medical profession and ethical standards.

He earned an undergraduate degree from The Johns Hopkins University and his medical degree from The George Washington University; with additional coursework at Columbia University and the University of Michigan. His quest for knowledge continued throughout his life, including a master’s degree in history from the University of Colorado, Denver. Dr. Miller was a prolific author, contributing numerous articles to medical literature and co-authoring the pivotal work “Intracranial Tumors of Infants and Children” alongside his dear friend, Wolfgang Th. Koos.

Dr. Miller’s commitment to military service as a neurosurgeon in the US Army Medical Corps during the Vietnam War (1968-1969) further exemplified his dedication to both his profession and his country. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and participated in various medical organizations, contributing to advancements in neurosurgery both nationally and internationally.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Dr. Miller was an avid enthusiast of the outdoors and intellectual pursuits. He enjoyed world travel, reading, and exploring history, particularly Middle European history. His hobbies included freshwater fly fishing, deep-sea fishing, hiking, walking, snowmobiling, and numismatics. Notably, he successfully climbed 36 out of the 52 14,000-foot mountain peaks in Colorado, a testament to his adventurous spirit and physical endurance.

In his community, Dr. Miller was a valued member of the Big Horn Polo Club, the Brinton Museum, the Big Horn City Historical Society, and the Big Horn Lions Club. His faith was important to him as well; he was an active member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Sheridan, the First Christian Church of Casper, and St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Casper.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth E. Miller; and his sons: Ted, Paul, and Dan. His blunt yet caring personality, perfectionist nature, and unwavering dedication to his family and profession will be deeply missed by those who knew him.

Memorial Donations may be made to Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, The Brinton Museum, or a veteran’s organization of your choice.

A graveside service will be held on May 3, 2025, at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Big Horn, Wyoming, starting at 1:30 p.m., as family and friends come together to honor the remarkable life and legacy of Dr. Meredith “Bud” Hodes Miller.

Linda Jean Pettersson: 1947 – 2025

Linda Pettersson, 77, died March 11, 2025 at Central Wyoming Hospice.

Born May 29, 1947, in Riverton, Wyoming, she was the daughter of Charles and Marguerite Shelley. When she was a young child, her family moved to Thermopolis, Wyoming, where she attended school. Upon graduation from Hot Springs County High School, she attended Northwest Community College in Powell, Wyoming. She completed Cosmetology School in Laramie, Wyoming and began working in Lander, Wyoming. Eventually she found her way to Casper and worked in various beauty salons and taught at the beauty school throughout her career. Linda enjoyed her work but the most fulfilling aspect of her life were her sons, Zackery Thomas and Chad Eric.

She married Oakie Pettersson but later divorced. Later in life, she devoted her time to her sons, Zackery and Chad and their families. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the lights of her life and she spent as much time as possible with them.

Survivors include her two sons, Zachery Shelley, and Chad Shelley and wife, of Casper; five grandchildren: Elandra , Simmeon and Riddik, Raven and Slaa; two great-grandchildren, Harper and Vivian; two sisters, Marjorie Strohman and her husband of Cheyenne, Ilene Kay Jones of Casper; and her brother, Wayne Leroy Shelley and wife, of Merritt Island, Florida.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Charles Fredrick Shelley and Garey Allen Shelley.

Honoring her request for no service, her family will have a private memorial service to honor her memory at a later date.