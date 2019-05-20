NWS: 1-2 Inches of Snow Possible Monday Night in Casper

Casper could see a few inches of snow Monday night and Tuesday night as a strong, lengthy spring storm moves across the state.

In a special weather statement issued Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service said one to two inches of snow could accumulate Monday night.

Precipitation is expected to spread across Natrona County early Tuesday morning and continue through at least Wednesday morning. Little additional snow accumulation is expected during the day Tuesday, but colder will push south late Tuesday, allowing for additional accumulation Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The NWS said one to three inches of new snow accumulation will be possible in Casper on Tuesday night. The special weather statement also includes lower elevations of Natrona County.

Accumulations are likely to be slightly higher each night along U.S. 20/26 west of Casper between Powder River and Hiland, according to the NWS.