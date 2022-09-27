Fire Weather Advisory Today and Tomorrow in Natrona County
It’s the last week of September and Wyomingites are still liable to get a sunburn. Good grief!
The National Weather Service in Riverton has declared a Fire Weather Watch for the whole day.
“A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.”
Watch for updates and any possible Red Flag Warnings today.
Temps are in the high 70s and possible low 80s with wind gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tomorrow and the next day are predicted to be warm and breezy. Better make hay while the sun shines.
