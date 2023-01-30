Not Too Late to Sign Up For Remaining Windy City Striders’ ‘Heart Warming” Races

The Windy City Striders announced their Winter Series is in full swing with four more “heart-warming” races coming up. The schedule is as follows:

February 4th (5K) at Tate Pump House

February 18th (4 miles) at Engelhart Law, 340 W. B Street

March 4th (5 miles) at the YMCA

March 18th (5K and 10K) at David Street Station

For all races, same day registration 8 a.m. and ends at 8:50 a.m.

All races start at 9 a.m.

The first race wa a two-mile run that took place on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at SNAP Fitness, 2135 E. 12th Street with almost 100 participants.

You can still sign up for the series by the 2nd Race on Feb. 4, 2023 to get a 2023 Winter Series Finisher item.

If you do not register for the ENTIRE series, you will not be guaranteed a finisher item. You save $5 by registering for the entire series vs. registering individually for each of the 5 races.

Online registration for the series will close at 8pm on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, and in person registration for the series will close Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

You do have the option to register for each race individually, but if you have any thoughts of running multiple in the series, they recommend that you sign up for the whole series by Feb 4, 2023 to guarantee a finisher item.

If you run all 5 races, but registered for each individually, you are not guaranteed a finish item.

The registration fee for the 5-race series is $45 for members, $70 for standard registration. Registration for a single race is $10 for members and $15 for standard registration.

They will have a raffle with lots of goodies from sponsors after the run: Bush-Wells Sporting Goods, 42 Degree North, Gear Up and Get Out There, The Bourgeois Pig, and more!

Registration for February 18th 5K Race and rest of series.