Not Just One New Mural in Casper, but Two! (PHOTOS)

Occasions by Cory is well known for its fine dining and fine cocktails.

It soon will be known, and more easily identified driving north on South Wolcott Street, for a mural of snow-capped mountains on its south-side wall.

Bri Martin and Cassie Murphy have know each other through their activities at the Funky Junk events on South Durbin Street.

Their matching orange coveralls/black T-shirts are intentional, Martin said.

Martin and Murphy have been artists in their own right and are collaborating on this, their first mural they started painting Friday morning.

Through connections with the Casper Mural Project, a brainchild of Elliott Ramage and Alicia Blevin.

Martin said she and Murphy received a scholarship for they work, and Occasions by Cory owner is paying for the mural. In other words, no public funding/taxpayer dollars are being used for the mural.

Besides this mural, which will measure 17 feet by 17.5 feet, they soon will start another one by Wind City Books, 152 S. Center St.

Martin said they hope to complete both in August.

Painting Mountain Mural at Occasions by Cory. Casper, Wyo., 7/28/23 Painting Mountain Mural at Occasions by Cory. Casper, Wyo., 7/28/23

These crows have nothing to do with the mural. They were on the ledge of the Bank of the West during the interview with Bri Martin and Cassie Murphy. They couldn't care about art, but they do show the universal desire to get someone else's lunch instead of getting their own.