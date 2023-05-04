Casper Mural Project Calls for Artists for Hispanic Culture Mural
The Casper Mural Project is calling for artists to apply to be the muralists for their Hispanic Culture Mural.
This work of art will honor and celebrate Wyoming's diverse and rich Hispanic heritage. It will be displayed in a prominent location on the south wall located at 144 S Center Street in downtown Casper.
"This year, the Casper Mural Project Board would like to honor and explore this rich culture of builders, creators and innovators by making it the focus of the 2023 mural project. This new installation of 'Mural Alley' will be placed across the street from the wall that boasts the Women of Wyoming work from 2022."
Learn more about the RFQ and submit your CV, portfolio (3-5 images of recent work), and letter of interest here.
The application deadline is May 22nd, 2023.
They are excited to be doing two murals this year -- learn more about both at their website.
