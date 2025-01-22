Nicolaysen Art Museum to host Chinese New Year celebration

CASPER, Wyo. — Next week, the Nicolaysen Art Museum will ring in the Chinese New Year with a celebration of Chinese culture and science for the whole family to enjoy.

The celebration is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

At 6 p.m., Casper College physicist Dr. Andrew Young will give a multi-media presentation titled “Chinese Astronomy: From The Shang Dynasty to Comet Tsuchinshan.” In it, he will discuss the development of Chinese astronomy over hundreds of years.

There will also be traditional Chinese culinary offerings, provided by J.S. Chinese Restaurant, and a variety of games and activities for children to enjoy. The festivities are free to the public.

The Lunar New Year in 2025 will ring in the Year of the Snake.

