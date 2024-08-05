Nicolaysen Art Museum to host 39th Annual Gala Fundraiser ‘Elemental Ball’

CASPER, Wyo. – The Nicolaysen Art Museum will host its 39th Annual Gala Fundraiser titled “The Elemental Ball” later this year, along with a pre-gala celebration the night before the big event.

The gala event at the museum on Friday, Sept. 6, starts at 6 p.m., and in a press release is described as “an opportunity for art lovers and collectors to support the NIC’s mission, as well as the participating artists.”

The theme of the gala according to the release is the foundational forces of nature – fire, Earth, water and air. “We invite everyone in attendance to channel their appreciation and love for the elements through your attire,” they said. “We encourage everyone attending these formal events to arrive in your most eye-catching attire, and be creative with this year’s ‘Elemental’ theme in your wardrobe, embodying one or all of the four elements.”

During the “Elemental Ball,” dinner and drinks will be provided by the Railyard Casper, and will feature live entertainment, raffle items, and silent and live art auctions. Art will be available to preview a week before the gala, they said.

A pre-gala event titled the “Fire & Ice Bash” will be hosted the day before, on Thursday, Sept. 5, starting at 6 p.m. That event will be a themed cocktail party featuring live entertainment and hors d’oeuvres provided by Queen B Charcuterie. A silent art auction with pieces starting under $300 is also featured.

The events are the museum’s largest fundraisers of the year, and go into the cost of operating and maintaining Casper’s art museum.

Tickets for the Sept. 6 gala are $125 for one, and $225 for two. Members pay $100 for one ticket, and $175 for two.

Bash tickets are $25 for NIC members, and $30 for non-members.

Tickets can be purchased online at the NIC’s website, or at the museum located at 400 East Collins. The NIC’s phone number is 307-235-5247.