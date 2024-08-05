K2 Radio is Teaming Up With Oil City News – Bringing The Best News to Casper

For years, Wyoming’s two leading news sources have been K2 Radio News and Oil City News, and their subsidiaries. Both news organizations have long held their reputations as innovative, local, community-minded platforms with similar missions of providing up-to-date news and feature stories to a wide audience.

Now, K2 Radio News and Oil City News are excited to announce a new partnership designed to provide Casper and beyond with even greater access to breaking news, in-depth features, sports, local business spotlights and more. This strategic partnership will see K2 Radio News sharing Oil City News stories on its own websites, as well as on its radio broadcasts and streaming platforms, which air to thousands of listeners throughout Wyoming every single day.

Get our free mobile app

“This is a partnership that takes what has quickly become the area’s leading news source, Oil City News, and partnered it with the community’s leading radio and streaming brands; not only with K2 Radio, but the five other Townsquare Media brands: MyCountry 95.5, 104.7 KISS FM, JACK FM, The Cowboy, and Rock 96.7,” said Tom McCarthy, president and general manager of Townsquare Media Casper. “This partnership allows us to take all of the incredible news and information published by the Oil City News team, and not only make it available to our audience on our websites and mobile apps, but also over the air and via streaming.”

For decades, K2 Radio News has been a trusted voice in the community, delivering up-to-the-minute news, weather and sports updates to listeners throughout Wyoming. From legendary broadcasters such as Bob Price, Brian Scott, Donovan Short and more, to the current news director, Kolby Fedore, K2 Radio News has provided the soundtrack to a generation of breaking news.

Similarly, Oil City News, under the direction of publisher Shawn Houck, has proven itself as the go-to news source throughout Wyoming, amassing millions of pageviews and new readers every single year.

“As a member of the Kiwanis Club of Casper with several former radio station personnel, I can tell you K2 Radio has absolutely shaped Casper’s landscape,” said Klark Byrd, managing editor of Oil City News. “I believe this partnership will keep more of Casper’s residents and visitors apprised of the goings-on in town; everything from current events and the arts, to local government and emergencies. Our speed of news reporting, coupled with the internet, social media, apps, and now our local radio partner, helps all ships rise.”

This new, strategic partnership will benefit readers, listeners, and advertisers in a variety of ways and it will continue to serve the missions of both news brands for years to come.

About K2 Radio News:

K2 Radio News, a Townsquare Media Company, is Casper's leading radio news source, providing comprehensive news coverage, weather updates, and sports information to the community. With a commitment to excellence in journalism, K2 Radio News has been serving Natrona County and beyond for decades.

About Oil City News:

Oil City News llc is a nonpartisan media organization and Central Wyoming’s largest locally owned, independent news platform. The mission of Oil City’s award-winning staff of Casper-based, professional journalists is to build a more informed and connected community by providing hyperlocal coverage of the area’s people, places and events.